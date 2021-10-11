Audacy’s ‘We Can Survive’ arrives at Los Angeles’ Hollywood Bowl in two weeks

We are just two weeks away from Audacy’s biggest night in Pop music!

We Can Survive is an evening filled with Pop music’s best and brightest with a mission to support I’m Listening and the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP).

Coming to Los Angeles, California, on Saturday, October 23 the Black Eyed Peas, Coldplay, Doja Cat, Maroon 5, Shawn Mendes, and The Kid LAROI will take over the iconic Hollywood Bowl for an evening focused on supporting I’m Listening’s goal of ending the stigma around discussing mental health. A portion of We Can Survive ticket sales will go directly to the AFSP. AFSP is dedicated to saving lives and bringing hope to those affected by suicide.

I’m Listening is Audacy’s is a 365-day a year initiative that aims to encourage those who are dealing with mental health issues to understand they are not alone and that it is okay not to be OK.

Audacy is committed to supporting the health and success of the communities that are the heart of its business. I’m Listening aims to encourage those who are dealing with mental health issues to understand they are not alone. If you or anyone you know is struggling with depression or anxiety, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741-741. You can also find more resources here.