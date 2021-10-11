CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles, CA

Audacy’s ‘We Can Survive’ arrives at Los Angeles’ Hollywood Bowl in two weeks

By Marni Zipper
Audacy
Audacy
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HM8dn_0cOBpKFT00

We are just two weeks away from Audacy’s biggest night in Pop music!

We Can Survive is an evening filled with Pop music’s best and brightest with a mission to support I’m Listening and the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP).

Coming to Los Angeles, California, on Saturday, October 23 the Black Eyed Peas, Coldplay, Doja Cat, Maroon 5, Shawn Mendes, and The Kid LAROI will take over the iconic Hollywood Bowl for an evening focused on supporting I’m Listening’s goal of ending the stigma around discussing mental health. A portion of We Can Survive ticket sales will go directly to the AFSP. AFSP is dedicated to saving lives and bringing hope to those affected by suicide.

I’m Listening is Audacy’s is a 365-day a year initiative that aims to encourage those who are dealing with mental health issues to understand they are not alone and that it is okay not to be OK.

Audacy is committed to supporting the health and success of the communities that are the heart of its business. I’m Listening aims to encourage those who are dealing with mental health issues to understand they are not alone. If you or anyone you know is struggling with depression or anxiety, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741-741. You can also find more resources here.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Audacy

'We Can Survive' 2021 is officially SOLD OUT

On Saturday, October 23, Black Eyed Peas, Coldplay, Doja Cat, Maroon 5, Shawn Mendes, and The Kid LAROI will take over the iconic Hollywood Bowl for an evening focused on supporting I’m Listening and the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.
MENTAL HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
State
California State
Local
California Entertainment
City
Hollywood, CA
Audacy

Foster The People drummer, Mark Pontius, announces departure from the band

Foster The People’s founding drummer, Mark Pontius, has announced that he will leaving the band. In an Instagram post shared on October 13, Pontius explained why he is stepping away from the band and explained, “I’ve struggled with finding the words to begin this announcement so I guess I’ll just rip off the band-aid…”
MUSIC
Audacy

Normani dropped insanely incredible 'Wild Side' outtake to celebrate Cardi B's birthday

After Normani took to her IG stories to repost a saucy pic of Cardi B alongside the b-day message that said, "Happy birthday angel. Love you!!!!!”. However, we’re sure a thankful Cardi had something else in mind, suggesting a different photo Normani could post in honor of her big day. "Is she really wanna wish me a very happy birthday she would release them bomb a** pictures we took in all white," the rapper replied to the fan on Twitter.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Doja Cat
Person
Shawn Mendes
Audacy

Dolly Parton raises red flags on Twitter for ‘beauty beyond compare’

Dolly Parton has won the internet (again) after she participated in Twitter’s most-recent trend, the red flag meme. The trend started earlier this week with users posting their own opinions that raise concern, accompanied by red flag emojis, to playfully “warn” other users. Parton reigned supreme when she took to...
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hollywood Bowl#Mental Health Issues#Afsp#The Kid Laroi#We Can Survive
Audacy

Meek Mill compares 'Squid Game' to 'hood poverty': 'It's the exact same thing'

It seems pretty much everyone’s talking about Squid Game these days, including Meek Mill, who had some thoughts about the show parallels to "hood poverty". Squid Game, which is btw well on its way to become the most watched series ever on Netflix (#netFLEX) follows 456 cash-strapped contestants that accept an invitation to compete in children's games with deadly stakes, for a tempting massive cash prize.
CELEBRITIES
regionaldailynews.com

ABC - Oldies News

On the heels of the announcement that Roberta Flack will receive a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Recording Academy in 2020 comes word that the legendary pop/soul/R&B singer will make a rare public appearance at next year's Grammy Awards, to be held January 26 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Audacy

Audacy

39K+
Followers
49K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy