Stocks

Cramer's lightning round: I think Macy's can go higher

By Kevin Stankiewicz, @kevin_stank
CNBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation III: "I don't like these [special purpose acquisition companies]. It's time for them to stop. Ford is involved with one that we had last week, and I like that, but I'm not going to just sit here and recommend the SPACs anymore. It just hurts too many people, and people should stop filing them."

www.cnbc.com

Benzinga

Jim Cramer Recommends Buying PayPal And This WallStreetBets-Favorite Stock

CNBC host Jim Cramer said he believes that shares of two fintech companies — PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) and Reddit-favorite SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI) — are worth buying now. What Happened: Cramer said on his “Mad Money” show that investors should look to get some exposure to “nouveau...
STOCKS
TheStreet

Cramer's Mad Money Recap: Less Cynicism, More Money

Here's an idea, let's all try to be a little less cynical so we can all make more money. Those were Jim Cramer's words for his Mad Money viewers Thursday. Cramer said optimism is running scarce on Wall Street these days, but he reassured them that all of our current problems can be fixed and many companies are already turning challenges into opportunities.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Cramer Says Macy's Could Reach $30 If This Happens

On CNBC’s “Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he liked Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) very much, but that it was not a highflyer. CEO Jeff Gennette was doing a phenomenal job and the stock could reach $30 if the vaccination drive picks up the pace and reaches where it should have, he added. Although the stock has moved, the rally isn’t over.
STOCKS
CNBC

Cramer's week ahead: Earnings season kicks off with the major banks

CNBC’s Jim Cramer provides his outlook for next week's big slate of corporate earnings. Major banks like JPMorgan and Delta Air Lines are among the headliners for next week's corporate earnings releases. "The week recovered from an early sell-off and ended up strong enough to go into the real earnings...
MARKETS
TheStreet

Cramer's Mad Money Recap 10/6: Dow, General Motors

Why did stocks open sharply lower Wednesday morning? Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers he struggled to find a reason that explained the weakness. Yes, there were some negative headlines out of Europe and Asia, but nothing new that would have a real impact on U.S. companies. On fact, most of the market's biggest problems are man made, Cramer said, and those are the easiest to solve.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

Cramer's Mad Money Recap: Facebook, Merck, IBM

The market has already forgotten Friday's good news on the COVID front, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Monday. Instead, investors chose to focus on a new litany of worries to start the week. Fortunately, as stocks head lower, the bargains become easier to spot. What has investors worried?...
STOCKS
CNBC

Cramer’s week ahead: Expect profit-taking as investors refocus on earnings

Positive trial results from Merck's new Covid pill wowed investors Friday, but CNBC's Jim Cramer believes the market will quickly turn its attention elsewhere. As investors hear financial updates from companies like PepsiCo and Levi Strauss in the week ahead, Cramer anticipates there could be profit-taking in certain stocks. Positive...
STOCKS
#Lightning Round#Noodles Company#Spacs#Evs#Caterpillar#Nucor#Cnbc Investing Club
CNBC

Jim Cramer's game plan for the trading week of Oct. 4

Watch Friday's full episode of Fast Money — October 1, 2021. Jeff DeGraaf sees the markets 'well set up' for the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs head of energy on why he raised price targets for Brent and WTI. 4 hours ago. watch now. VIDEO44:28. Watch Friday's full episode of the...
MARKETS
Street.Com

Why Jim Cramer Is Approaching Wednesday's Market With Caution

As stocks pushed higher in intraday trading Wednesday following Tuesday's steep decline and rotation out of technology stocks, Jim Cramer said approach the market with caution. In intraday trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 162.45 points, the Nasdaq Composite was up 3.41 points and the S&P was up...
STOCKS
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: UnitedHealth, Bank of America, Caterpillar and more

Here are the stocks making notable moves on Thursday. UnitedHealth – Shares of the health insurer popped more than 4% following a blowout earnings report. UnitedHealth posted an EPS of $4.52 in the third quarter, 11 cents above analysts' estimate, according to Refinitiv. Its revenue also came in above expectations, while the company raised its full-year earnings forecast.
STOCKS
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Macy's
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Amazon
The Motley Fool

4 Unstoppable Stocks to Buy If There's a Stock Market Crash

Double-digit percentage declines in the broader market are more common than investors realize. There are no shortage of catalysts that could cause a stock market crash or correction. Buying this quartet of unstoppable companies during a broad-market decline would be a wise move. Some investors might not be thrilled with...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Want to Beat Wall Street? Buy and Hold This Growth Stock

Upstart Holdings is still expecting high growth in its core products. The company's auto lending product is adding new growth markets. There are risks attached, but the growth prospects are strong. It can be hard for casual investors to earn market-beating returns. Because the broad market has returned almost 10%...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Stocks open slightly higher as earnings season gets under way

Major U.S. stock indexes opened flat to modestly higher Wednesday as earnings season unofficially kicked off with results from Wall Street giants JPMorgan Chase & Co. and BlackRock Inc. , as well as Delta Air Lines Inc. . The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 30 points, or 0.1%, to 34,408, while the S&P 500 edged up 0.2% to 4,360. The Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.4% to 14,531. JPMorgan Chase shares were down 0.8% in the early going, while BlackRock shares jumped 3%. Delta shares gave up 2.8%.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

My Best Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

A long-term mindset is key to building life-changing wealth. MercadoLibre democratizes commerce and improves access to financial services in Latin America. The Trade Desk helps media buyers spend their advertising budgets more efficiently. If you want to build life-changing wealth, the stock market can be a great place to realize...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Align Technology stock sinks to pace the S&P 500's decliners after Stifel analyst warns of 'soft' quarterly results

Shares of Align Technology Inc. slumped 6.1% toward a four-month low in afternoon trading Wednesday, enough to pace the S&P 500's decliners, after Stifel Nicolaus analyst Jonathan Block warned investors that his research suggests volumes deteriorated in recent months. Block's warning comes two weeks before the aesthetic dentistry products company is slated to report third-quarter results, after the Oct. 27 closing bell. Block said his past "quarterly diligence" was bullish, leading him to take aggressive stances heading into the previous four quarterly reports, all which beat both profit and revenue expectations. "However, our 3Q21 checks came back soft,...
STOCKS

