SWG Legends has brought back the Galactic Moon Festival for Halloween – with new stuff

Join us for a night of culture and food at CSO's annual Harvest Moon Celebration at 7pm on October 2nd in the Commonwealth Auditorium! This semester's show is based on the popular animated series Avatar: The Last Airbender combined with the classic Chinese folk tale of Chang'E. Following the show will be a catered dinner from local Chinese restaurant Peter Chang's, which is included in the price of a ticket ($3 presale and $5 at the door). We will be selling tickets on 9/28, 9/30, and 10/1 in Sadler so come find us to buy one, and we hope to see you at the show!

FESTIVAL ・ 13 DAYS AGO