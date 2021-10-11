SWG Legends has brought back the Galactic Moon Festival for Halloween – with new stuff
Halloween has returned to Star Wars Galaxies rogue server SWG Legends, though of course, there’s much more to it than the original SOE festival nowadays. There are new collections, new paintings, new badges, new titles, new quests, new riddles in the Dead Forest on Kashyyyk, a haunted maze, plus a new “twist” for the Tusken Invasion heroic in Mos Espa and all the old stuff, and I am still wearing my Stinky the Hutt backpack in silent protest.massivelyop.com
Comments / 0