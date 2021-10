How far is he willing to take take his war against Philadelphia?. The Sixers played a preseason game Monday. Philadelphia players earned paychecks Monday. The cold war between Simmons and the Sixers has moved to another level in recent days. Last week, Philadelphia took the $8.25 million Simmons was owed on Oct. 1 and dropped it into an escrow account, creating a piggy bank of sorts the team could crack open at any time. When Simmons no-showed the Sixers' preseason opener against the Raptors, a sizeable chunk—$360,000, per ESPN—was pulled out of it. That’s money that, according to the NBA’s collective bargaining agreement, Simmons can never recoup.

NBA ・ 9 DAYS AGO