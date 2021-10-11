CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

SAPD: 3 people shot after argument at Southeast side apartment

By Katy Barber
KTSA
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Three people are in the hospital after being shot at a Southeast side apartment complex this afternoon, police said. San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said a man walked into an apartment off of Southcross Boulevard around 2:30 p.m. and shot a man and a woman in the bathroom. The man was shot in the stomach and the woman shot in the leg, McManus said, and both were able to run out of the apartment after the shooting.

