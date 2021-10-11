All Who Have Ears

It’s Not as Much About How Much You Work, But When. I am leading the pastors at Mariners Church through the classic book Spiritual Leadership by Oswald Sanders. A few weeks ago, as we discussed his chapter entitled “The Leader and Time,” I shared some of the lessons I have learned about stewarding time and fielded some wise and insightful questions from our pastors. One of the questions: How do you work hard in your role and care for your family at the same time? It is a wise question because we must do both. We must offer our best to the One we ultimately work for and serve people with diligence and fervor. And we must love our families well and invest time in them. But how do we practically do both at the same time? My answer: When it comes to working hard and also investing time in my family, I have learned it is more about when I work than how much I work. Let me explain with two different scenarios:

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 2 DAYS AGO