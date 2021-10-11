All Who Have Ears
Musicality is a powerful yet underappreciated aspect of sermons. I was one year into my first pastoral call, and there was a minor controversy developing among the church’s leadership regarding our approach to worship music. Planning worship and providing musical leadership were among my primary responsibilities as associate pastor. Yet I was working within a format that had been developed decades earlier at this church, long before I had assumed this role. Like many churches in the midst of the “worship wars” of the 1980s and 1990s, this congregation had resolved the conflict between “contemporary” and “traditional” worship music by offering separate services featuring each of these styles. Every Sunday morning, there was a first service that was “traditional,” and a second service that was “contemporary.”outreachmagazine.com
