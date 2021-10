OLYMPIA, Wash. — Gov. Jay Inslee announced Thursday a new statewide COVID-19 vaccine requirement for large events. Beginning Nov. 15, anyone 12 years old and up attending a large indoor event with at least 1,000 attendees or a large outdoor event with at least 10,000 attendees will need to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test result taken within 72 hours of the event to be admitted.

