PPB: Man drove 100 mph to elude police in street racing bust

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A Washington state man is facing charges after allegedly trying to elude police at speeds of more than 100 mph during an illegal street racing enforcement sweep conducted by Portland officers and Oregon State Police troopers over the weekend.

Twenty-four-year-old William Torresan was arrested on numerous charges, including felony elude, reckless driving, criminal mischief, reckless endangerment and a variety of traffic violations, including not having a valid driver’s license, for the incident on Sunday, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

The sweep was part of a wider joint mission between the Portland Police Bureau and Oregon State Police in an effort to clamp down on illegal street racing in Portland.

In addition to Torresan’s arrest, another person was arrested in the sweep based on an outstanding warrant. Authorities also issued 21 citations and conducted nearly 50 traffic stops and “gave countless warnings” when 50 street racers showed up to a neighborhood to enforce Portland’s new city code prohibiting “unlawful street takeovers”; however, police did not specify in which neighborhood.

“Street racing is illegal, dangerous and harms our community,” said Chief Chuck Lovell. “We appreciate our partners’ assistance with these missions which take considerable resources and can be hazardous for all involved. I am pleased no one was harmed last night when the suspect crashed into a police vehicle.”

