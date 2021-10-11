CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Showers widespread overnight and into Tuesday a.m. with a few strong storms possible

Weather Updates from TV6 Meteorologists Karl Bohnak and Jennifer Perez. A low pressure system tracking northeast over Southern Wisconsin brings deep moisture and showery, even stormy weather (mainly in the central and eastern counties) Monday night and into Tuesday. In addition to lightning, storms may be severe in the form of locally heavy downpours, with slight risks of large hail, damaging wind gusts and a tornado. Shower and storm activity diminishes Tuesday evening as the low moves northeast of Upper Michigan.

