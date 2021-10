AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - At Aquinas High School one teen is overcoming all the odds to live out his dream. Duncan Johnson is a junior offensive and defensive tackle for Aquinas. Doctors say he shouldn’t be alive after being diagnosed with an extremely rare form of cancer at the age of 3. Not only is Duncan now cancer free, he’s starting to turn heads at the college level.

