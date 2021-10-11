Jared Leto 'gassed' in protest

After launching in 2018 with Venom, Sony’s Spider-Man Universe is just a few weeks away from picking back up with Venom: Let There Be Carnage, but that wasn’t always the plan. Originally the second entry in this superhero franchise was going to be Morbius, and now the Jared Leto-led movie is third in line. However, don’t let it be said Leto isn’t a team player when it comes to the Spider-Verse, as he’s hyping up Let There Be Carnage’s imminent arrival.

MOVIES ・ 15 DAYS AGO