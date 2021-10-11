CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Advocacy

Jared Leto 'gassed' in protest

Corydon Times-Republican
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJared Leto has claimed he was "tear gassed" after accidentally getting caught up in a protest in Italy.

www.corydontimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
wmleader.com

House of Gucci Star Jared Leto Reveals He Got ‘Tear Gassed’ in Italy After Getting Caught in a COVID-19 Vaccine Protest

Actor and musician Jared Leto’s trip to Italy didn’t go as he’d expected. Taking to his social media account, the ‘House of Gucci’ star shared that he got “tear gassed” in Rome after he was caught in a Covid-19 vaccine protest. He shared his experience via Instagram Story. Posting a photo of police speaking to protestors, he wrote: “Got caught in a protest in italy. From what I gather it was about vaccine mandates/green pass.” WeCrashed: OT Fagbenle Boards Apple TV+ Limited Series Along With Anne Hathaway and Jared Leto.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Highsnobiety

Jared Leto's Dad Outfit Isn't What We Were Expecting

Jared Leto isn't a dad but he sure dresses like one sometimes. It's weird, one day he's looking cool enough to set the internet alight, the next, he's gone tourist. The House of Gucci star was spotted strolling in New York yesterday, dressed kinda elderly in a white shirt — looks like Gucci Spring/Summer 2017, perhaps? — straight-legged slacks, Brooks running shoes, some no-nonsense shades, and a shoulder bag from his band, Thirty Seconds to Mars.
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Jared Leto Is Hyping Up Venom 2’s Release, So Bring On Sony’s Spider-Verse

After launching in 2018 with Venom, Sony’s Spider-Man Universe is just a few weeks away from picking back up with Venom: Let There Be Carnage, but that wasn’t always the plan. Originally the second entry in this superhero franchise was going to be Morbius, and now the Jared Leto-led movie is third in line. However, don’t let it be said Leto isn’t a team player when it comes to the Spider-Verse, as he’s hyping up Let There Be Carnage’s imminent arrival.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jared Leto
The Hollywood Reporter

Regina King, Idris Elba, Jay-Z Open London Film Festival With “Revolutionary” Western ‘The Harder They Fall’

After a pandemic-impacted year where the BFI London Film Festival was, like so many others, forced to scale back much of its offerings with very limited in-person events and almost zero international guests, Wednesday night saw the U.K.’s biggest cinema event roar back to life. The Royal Festival Hall, on the banks of the River Thames and a new setting after the festival shifted from its traditional base in Leicester Square, was the location for the grand 2021 revival and where Regina King, Idris Elba, Jonathan Majors, Regé-Jean Page, Ted Sarandos, Jay-Z and, according to reports (she ducked the photographers), Beyoncé,...
MOVIES
AOL Corp

Nicole Kidman makes rare comments about Tom Cruise marriage

Nicole Kidman says her relationship with Tom Cruise taught her an important lesson about love in the limelight. The Oscar winner, 54, appears on the cover of October's Harper's Bazaar in which she talks about her marriage to Keith Urban. She was also asked about her first marriage — and whether she felt annoyed by the press focusing so maniacally on the relationship.
CELEBRITIES
NME

Beyoncé and Jay-Z make surprise appearance at London Film Festival

Beyoncé and Jay-Z made a rare public appearance together at the premiere of The Harder They Fall at BFI’s London Film Festival. The singer posted pictures with her rapper husband in the back of a car on Instagram, along with shots from the red carpet at the event. The pair...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Italy
at40.com

Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Were Hand-In-Hand For Private Event In L.A.

For weeks, it’s been reported that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck will be spending the fall season apart as they jumpstart filming obligations, but it doesn’t seem that the conflicting schedules have gone into effect just yet. On Sunday (October 3), the pop sensation, 52, and the actor, 49, were...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Celebrities
enstarz.com

Scott Foley Makes 'Awkward' Admissions About Ex Jennifer Garner While With Wife in Rare Interview

Scott Foley reveals his current status with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner after their divorce and what kind of relationship they had during their "short-lived marriage." The actor appeared on SiriusXM's "Andy Cohen Live," wherein the host interviewed him about his experience on "Felicity." According to E!, Cohen also grilled his guest if he would know any "young starlets" that Scott had dated in the past.
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

Details of Lili Mountbatten-Windsor's christening have emerged

It only feels like two minutes since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's daughter Lilibet 'Lili' Diana Mountbatten-Windsor was born, but already - it seems - thoughts are starting to turn to the little one's christening. While no firm details have been released by the Sussex family just yet, The Telegraph...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy