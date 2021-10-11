CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diseases & Treatments

Type 2 diabetes and dizziness

By Beth Sissons
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePeople with diabetes may experience dizziness, either as a symptom of the condition or as a result of dehydration or certain medications. A doctor can help determine the cause and how to manage or treat it. Diabetes can cause low or high blood sugar, which can make people feel dizzy...

Woman's World

The Best Fruits to Eat If You Have Diabetes or High Blood Sugar

If you have diabetes, finding a sweet treat that’s safe to eat might feel impossible. We all know that it’s best to avoid cookies and pastries, which can cause a big spike in blood sugar. But if you discount fruit as well, you may rob yourself of powerful nutrients that provide excellent health benefits. Some fruits, like citrus and berries, may even help stabilize your blood glucose levels.
EatThis

This One Diet Can Reverse Type 2 Diabetes, New Study Suggests

The "right" eating plan could make a diagnosis of type 2 diabetes a thing of the past, new research suggests. Study authors from the University of British Columbia and Teesside University in England gathered close to 200 adults who were between the ages of 30 to 75 and living with diabetes and instructed them to follow a specific 12-week meal plan. The diet was defined as low-calorie (850 to 1,100 calories per day), low-carbohydrate (less than 50 grams of carbs per day), and higher protein (110-120 grams per day).
Medical News Today

Are pickles safe for people with diabetes?

People living with diabetes can enjoy dill pickles as a snack or as part of their favorite meals. However, they should use caution with sweet pickles, and those at risk of heart disease should consider the extra sodium’s impact on their health. Pickled and fermented foods may provide some benefits....
Harvard Health

POTS: Diagnosing and treating this dizzying syndrome

Editor’s note: Second in a two-part series on postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS). Click here for part one. Most of us don’t think twice about standing up. Yet for people affected by a disorder called postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS), the simple act of standing can provoke lightheadedness and a racing heartbeat. This post discusses diagnosis, treatment, and living with POTS.
goodhousekeeping.com

20 Best Foods for People with Type 2 Diabetes, According to Doctors and Nutritionists

Receiving a type 2 diabetes diagnosis can be overwhelming. To begin with, there's the stress of being told that you have health condition that needs to be monitored closely. On top of that, your doctor may tell you to take new medications, try to exercise more and change your eating habits all at once. Fortunately, this guide should make the eating part a little easier.
ajmc.com

Diabetic Nephropathy, Obesity Increase COVID-19 Mortality Risk in Patients With Type 2 Diabetes

Patients with T2D had elevated blood glucose levels but there were no notable differences in levels between surviving and non-surviving patients with T2D. Patients with diabetic nephropathy or a combination of diabetes and obesity have a substantially higher risk of COVID-19 mortality, a study published in the Journal of Community Hospital Internal Medicine Perspectives reported recently.
Knowridge Science Report

This surgery better reduces diabetes

In a new study from Washington University in St. Louis, researchers found for people with obesity, a procedure rarely performed in the US more effectively eliminates type 2 diabetes than Roux-en-Y gastric bypass. They found that biliopancreatic diversion appears more effective at eliminating diabetes not just because of greater weight...
Medical News Today

Cataracts and diabetes: A guide

People with diabetes may be twice as likely to develop cataracts as those without diabetes. Cataracts are cloudy areas in the lens of the cornea that blur vision. of the population of the United States. A person with diabetes who develops cataracts may not notice their symptoms at first. People...
Sentinel

What are the benefits of potassium in the diet of people with diabetes?

The potassium is a mineral essential for the health of people. Actually, the organism needs a specific dose of potassium per day for practically all its functioning. And this aspect includes the functioning of the heart , muscle contraction and nerve transmission. But in addition, different studies have also been...
Medical News Today

How do COVID-19 vaccines affect type 2 diabetes?

People with diabetes tend to experience mild side effects from COVID-19 vaccination. However, it is important that individuals above a certain age with diabetes receive a COVID-19 vaccine as they have an increased risk of serious complications from the disease. Younger people living with both type 1 and type 2...
WebMD

Alarming Number of Youths with Type 2 Diabetes Have Eye Damage

Oct. 1, 2021 -- Almost half of young adults with type 2 diabetes develop a potentially blinding eye complication called diabetic retinopathy within a dozen years after diagnosis, new research reveals. The findings, from one of the longest-running nationally representative studies in the U.S. focusing on youth-onset type 2 diabetes,...
EatThis

This Common Habit Can Lead to Diabetes, Studies Warn

Ask people 'What was the big health story of the last year?', and nearly everyone will say COVID-19, understandably. But throughout the pandemic that has dominated our headlines and lives, another one has been raging. Last year, diabetes killed three times as many people as COVID-19. Type 2 diabetes generally develops in adulthood, as a result of simple choices you make every day. So what can you do to reduce your risk? Plenty, starting by avoiding this common habit that can lead to diabetes. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
EatThis

This Blood Type Puts You at Risk for Heart Disease

Your blood type can reveal a lot about you—even whether or not you might get heart disease. What are blood types anyway? "Blood types, A, B, AB and 0 refer to the kind of antibodies that are attached to the surface of the blood cells," says Dr. Sheldon Zablow, a nutritional psychiatrist and author of Your Vitamins Are Obsolete. "A and B each have one different type on their surface and AB has both. Type 0 really stands for type 'zero' because there are no antibodies on its surface. This has been misread as type 'O' and over time has become an oh-O." So how can you tell if you might get heart disease? "The blood type antibodies on the surface of the cell are also found on the surface of the cells of many organs but of importance here is that they are also on the surface of the cells that line the blood vessels," he says. "Antibodies are 'sticky' proteins that are waiting in the blood and on the surface of cells to capture and kill any foreign (not produced by the body) substances such as viruses, bacteria, and parasites." Read on to see which blood type may put you at risk—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
Medical News Today

Statin use associated with type 2 diabetes progression

Doctors prescribe statins to lower cholesterol levels in a person’s blood. This reduces their chance of developing cardiovascular disease. Researchers have found associations between statins and decreased insulin sensitivity, which can lead to type 2 diabetes. In the present study, the team found people with type 2 diabetes who took...
