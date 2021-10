The San Mateo County Community College District is using federal funding to provide student debt relief and financial aid to students impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The three colleges of the district collectively received over $23 million through the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund, as part of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. This is the third round of higher education funding for the college district, which includes Cañada College, College of San Mateo and Skyline College.

SAN MATEO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO