At least two people were killed Monday in a small plane crash in a San Diego suburb—including a cardiologist based out of Yuma, Arizona, a report said. Dr. Sugata Das, who worked for the Yuma Regional Medical Center, was identified as one of the victims in the Santee crash, KYMA reported, citing the facility. He was remembered as an "outstanding cardiologist and dedicated family man."

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO