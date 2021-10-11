City Calendar
Give Feedback On Public Art For Tobin Montessori and Vassal Lane Upper Schools. Join Cambridge Arts for a virtual meeting on Tuesday, Oct 12, 2021, at 05:30 p.m. to give feedback and ask questions about public art that four finalist are proposing for Cambridge’s Tobin Montessori and Vassal Lane Upper Schools, as part of a reconstruction of the complex at 197 Vassal Lane. The finalists will participate in the meeting. The 20-person Site Committee is expected to announce the winning project in November.www.cambridgema.gov
