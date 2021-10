Shortages at petrol stations remain “serious” due to fuel not being delivered where it is needed, retailers have warned.Brian Madderson, chairman of the Petrol Retailers Association, claimed a “large majority” of forecourts did not know when they would receive their next delivery.He said: “There are many reports of wet sites quickly going dry because the continuity of tankers remains out of kilter with orders.“The situation in London and the South East remains serious.”The need to refuel filling stations in London and the South East is even more necessary when customers panic buy, because there are more cars to be filled...

TRAFFIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO