Sir Richard Branson, you’re no St. Aug Marching 100 drum major. I know. I’m not either. Long ago, in my younger, leaner and more nimble years, I was a proud member of that band. I was a clarinetist, happy to be selected to join the historic group. I tried out for the one drum major spot and lost out to Chavez Caruso, a more talented musician and a respected leader. I did make line captain, though, and I proudly barked and cajoled to keep my good friend Al Steele on the other end and those in between us on beat, in rhythm and in step as band director Edwin Hampton and our drum major directed. We were given a plan and time to practice, but sometimes I needed some extra, er, guidance.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO