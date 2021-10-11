CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sign-stealing accusations lofted at Houston Astros again

By The Associated Press, Andrew Schnitker
CHICAGO (KXAN) — The Houston Astros are dismissing a Chicago White Sox pitcher’s claim that Houston players are stealing signs during the American League Divisional Series.

Reliever Ryan Tepera insinuated the Astros were stealing signs during the first two games of the series — which happened to be 6-1 and 9-4 Astros wins at Minute Maid Park.

Astros-White Sox: Game 4 of ALDS postponed to Tuesday

Tepera made the comment after pitching two scoreless innings in Chicago’s 12-6 game three win at Guaranteed Rate Field.

“Yeah. It is what it is. They’ve obviously had a reputation of doing some sketchy stuff over there,” he said. “It’s just, we can say that it’s a little bit of a difference. I think you saw the swings and misses tonight compared to, you know, the first two games at Minute Maid.”

Astros manager Dusty Baker was unimpressed by the White Sox pitcher’s accusations when asked Monday.

“He can say what he wants to say,” Baker said. “I had never even heard his name before we played the White Sox. I’m not bothered by it. Most of my life, they’ve been talking stuff on me anyway. Let them talk.”

Based off 2020 statistical splits, the Astros were just as good if not better from the batter’s box on the road during the regular season. Houston third baseman Alex Bregman also took the high road Monday.

“It’s all good. We’re focused on winning games. That’s it,” Bregman said.

Former Astros manager A.J. Hinch and gener al manager Jeff Luhnow were fired in January 2020 after an MLB investigation concluded the organization electronically stole signals during the 2017 and 2018 seasons. The Astros won the 2017 World Series over the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Sign-stealing happens across baseball and isn’t necessarily against the rules. However, the use of technology to get an extra advantage is prohibited by MLB. Several big league clubs have been investigated for illegal sign stealing over the last decade.

Game 4 of the ALDS between the Astros and White Sox was moved from Monday afternoon to Tuesday afternoon due to a rainy Chicago forecast. First pitch is scheduled for 1:07 p.m. CT. With a win, the Astros will advance to its fifth straight American League Championship Series.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

