CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Britain, CT

New Britain residents commemorate Indigenous People's Day, call for removal of Columbus statue

New Britain Herald
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW BRITAIN – Members of the New Britain Coalition for Racial Justice assembled at the Christopher Columbus statue Monday evening to spotlight Indigenous People’s Day. More than a dozen residents visited McCabe Park Monday to protest the Christopher Columbus statue and commemorate Indigenous People’s Day. Coalition members took turns speaking about the statue’s history, the struggle of the city’s marginalized residents and their personal connection to Indigenous people.

www.newbritainherald.com

Comments / 6

Dr Rockzo The Rock And Roll Clown
2d ago

Can we PLEASE bring back the slaughter and humans and child sacrifices the indigenous people used to carry out? We could solve so many problems by just smoking a peace pipe, removing our enemies’ scalps, and carving another person’s heart out on an altar to appease a Sun or Rain God.

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Boeing pilot involved in Max testing is indicted in Texas

DALLAS (AP) — A former Boeing pilot was indicted Thursday by a federal grand jury on charges of deceiving safety regulators about the 737 Max jetliner, which was later involved in two deadly crashes. The indictment charges Mark A. Forkner with giving the Federal Aviation Administration false and incomplete information...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Britain, CT
Society
Local
Connecticut Society
City
New Britain, CT
CBS News

John Deere workers strike

More than 10,000 John Deere workers are on strike after contract negotiations broke down. Charlie De Mar has more.
LABOR ISSUES
The Associated Press

Jan. 6 panel moves against Bannon, sets contempt vote

WASHINGTON (AP) — A congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection moved aggressively against close Trump adviser Steve Bannon on Thursday, swiftly scheduling a vote to recommend criminal contempt charges against the former White House aide after he defied a subpoena. The chairman of the special committee, Rep. Bennie...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Associated Press

US to restore full pension of FBI official fired under Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe has won back his full pension as part of a settlement of his lawsuit arising from his firing during the Trump administration more than three years ago, his lawyers announced Thursday. McCabe, a frequent target of then-President Donald Trump’s ire, was...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Erin Stewart
Person
Christopher Columbus

Comments / 0

Community Policy