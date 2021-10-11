New Britain residents commemorate Indigenous People's Day, call for removal of Columbus statue
NEW BRITAIN – Members of the New Britain Coalition for Racial Justice assembled at the Christopher Columbus statue Monday evening to spotlight Indigenous People’s Day. More than a dozen residents visited McCabe Park Monday to protest the Christopher Columbus statue and commemorate Indigenous People’s Day. Coalition members took turns speaking about the statue’s history, the struggle of the city’s marginalized residents and their personal connection to Indigenous people.www.newbritainherald.com
