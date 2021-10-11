Pokemon Go Goes All Out for Halloween
Pokemon Go has announced its next major event, which will focus on Halloween and spooky Pokemon. Pokemon Go revealed more details about its upcoming two-part Halloween event, which will feature the debut of Phantump, Pumpkaboo, and Galarian Slowking as well as brand new costumed Pokemon. Pokemon Go traditionally goes all out for Halloween - not only was Halloween the first time that Pokemon Go held an event, the double candy perks and the use of the Lavender Town theme song help put players in the perfect Halloween mood.comicbook.com
