CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Pokemon Go Goes All Out for Halloween

By Christian Hoffer
ComicBook
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePokemon Go has announced its next major event, which will focus on Halloween and spooky Pokemon. Pokemon Go revealed more details about its upcoming two-part Halloween event, which will feature the debut of Phantump, Pumpkaboo, and Galarian Slowking as well as brand new costumed Pokemon. Pokemon Go traditionally goes all out for Halloween - not only was Halloween the first time that Pokemon Go held an event, the double candy perks and the use of the Lavender Town theme song help put players in the perfect Halloween mood.

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

Related
futuregamereleases.com

Pokemon Go Halloween 2021 Event Featuring Second Galarian Yamask, Pumpkaboo, Phantump, Trevenant and Extra Xl Candy

Trainers, the Halloween 2021 event is right around the corner and we’re excited to share exciting news with the Pokemon Go community and what’s coming during the event. Niantic and Pokemon Go revealed that the Halloween 2021 event is going live from October 15, 2021, to Sunday, October 31, 2021. During these days, new costumed Pokemon will be appearing in the wild and a remarkable Halloween-themed Special Research story will be going live.
VIDEO GAMES
futuregamereleases.com

Pokemon Go October 2021 Event Schedule

October has officially arrived, and we all know that it is the favorite month of many Pokemon GO players, packed with many events, bonuses, weekly bundles, Special Research quests, and much more. Niantic has never failed to tell us that October is their favorite month too. Every Halloween event since...
VIDEO GAMES
gamerevolution.com

Pokemon Go Friends Code List October 2021

Looking for Pokemon Go friend codes? Look no further. Our handy friends code list will give you some new trainers to add on Pokemon Go, so you can trade, battle, and send gifts galore. At its core, Niantic’s real-life Pokemon simulator is driven by social interaction and working alongside others. If you’re in a remote area without many other players — or just want to bolster your friends list — then we’re here to help. Here is our Pokemon Go friends code list for October 2021.
VIDEO GAMES
dbltap.com

All Active Pokemon GO Promo Codes for October 2021

Pokemon GO promo codes are live for this upcoming month, October 2021. Here's how to take advantage. Pokemon GO, like any other popular mobile game, often has a list of extras and bonuses to engage its users outside of the app screen. One example of an avenue that accomplishes this is promotional codes—random, scrambled codes that correspond to a unique reward that helps trainers willing to put in that extra effort. These rewards could be anything from extra PokeBalls, Berries, Rocket Radars, or simply a set of stylish clothes for a player's in-game avatar.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Poison#Psychic#Lavender Town#Special Research#Pokemon Go#Galarian#Sableye
dexerto.com

Best moveset for Zarude in Pokemon Go & is it any good?

The Mythical creature Zarude has finally made its Pokemon Go debut as part of the Secrets of the Jungle event, and many Trainers will be searching for its best moveset. To celebrate the Secrets of the Jungle movie being released globally on Netflix, a tie-in event is taking place in Pokemon Go from October 1 to October 12, 2021. The main feature is a free Special Research story that will lead to an encounter with Zarude.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Pokemon Go: How to Get Zarude

Pokemon Go has a brand new Mythical Pokemon. Today, Pokemon Go rolls out its Secrets of the Jungle event, which celebrates the pending worldwide release of Pokemon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle. The event will feature increased spawn rates of several Pokemon who appear in the movie, including Oddish, Diglett, Nuzleaf, and Dwebble, as well as the reappearance of Explorer Hat Pikachu. However, the big draw of the event is a Special Research event that involves the Mythical Pokemon Zarude. Zarude is a Dark/Grass-type Pokemon that made its first appearance in Pokemon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle and is making its Pokemon Go debut as a part of the event.
VIDEO GAMES
SlashGear

Shiny Pokemon GO watch weekend: Secrets of the Jungle

Starting at 10AM (local time) on the 1st of October (Friday), Pokemon GO gets a big switch of Pokemon. There’ll be a Pokemon GO Secrets of the Jungle Event starting then at the same time as a brand new movie on Netflix. This event will celebrate the release of the movie (also called Pokemon: Secrets of the Jungle) with the … Continue reading
VIDEO GAMES
attackofthefanboy.com

Pokemon GO Shiny Drifloon – Can Drifloon Be Shiny?

Shiny Pokemon are always the most sought after Pokemon in Pokemon GO. Catching shiny Pokemon isn’t easy, because they have a very low rate of appearance and not all Pokemon even have a shiny version. On October 5th, the scheduled Spotlight Hour is for Drifloon so will you be able to catch a Shiny Drifloon during Spotlight Hour?
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Halloween
NewsBreak
Pokemon
SlashGear

Pokemon GO codes replaced by Sponsored Gifts?

Today we’re taking a peek at the current state of Pokemon GO and Niantic’s efforts to monetize the game. You may find a hot air balloon approach you this afternoon with a look that’s unlike the Team GO Rocket or Meowth balloons you’ve seen before. Think of these more like an airdrop – like you’re inside of The Hunger Games … Continue reading
VIDEO GAMES
SlashGear

Pokemon GO Genesect raid counters and the catch trick

Today we’re taking a peek at Genesect (Douse Drive) in Pokemon GO and wondering why we cannot capture this monster in a Pokeball. Defeating Genesect in a raid battle as a raid boss can be easy enough – he seems massive, but he’s particularly weak to fire. It’s only after he’s defeated that we really start to flip out – he’s difficult to catch!
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Pokemon Go Sends Ominous Tease About New Pokemon

Pokemon Go is set to either introduce a new Pokemon during its Halloween event or add some terrifying cultists hanging out in the woods. Earlier today, the Pokemon Go Twitter account teased the arrival of Galarian Slowking with a rather ominous tweet. The tweet references hearing chanting coming from deep in the wilds, a likely reference to Pokemon Shield's Pokedex entry that notes tat Slowking chants strange spells while creating strange potions using its internal toxins and foods it's recently eaten. Galarian Slowking is also the only Pokemon that can use Eerie Spell, a damage-dealing spell that also decreases the number of PP of the last move its opponent used.
VIDEO GAMES
attackofthefanboy.com

Pokemon Go Secrets of the Jungle: All Search for Zarude Special Research Tasks and Rewards

The ‘Search for Zarude’ Special Research is now available in Pokémon GO to celebrate the upcoming movie, Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle, releasing globally on Netflix on October 8, 2021. ‘Search for Zarude’ is a 5-part limited-time Special Research that rewards the new Mythical Pokémon Zarude, as well as other Pokémon featured in the new movie.
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

Pokemon Go glitch turns Gyms into PokeStops and it’s stealing Pokemon

A wild Pokemon Go glitch is turning Gyms into PokeStops and players’ Pokemon into prisoners, seemingly locked away on a life sentence. Gym defenders beware – it looks like it’s more than just Team Rocket stealing ‘mon nowadays. Pokemon Go has been a game that, in many ways, has changed...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Pokemon Live Events Returning in Early 2022, Competitive Pokemon Go Added

Pokemon has announced plans to restart its live tournament circuit. Starting in "early 2022," The Pokemon Company will again start running Pokemon Premier Events. These events will give Pokemon fans a chance to play in four different competitive formats, focused on Pokemon Sword and Shield (aka the Pokemon VGC), the Pokemon Trading Card Game, Pokken Tournament DX, and for the first time ever Pokemon Go. All players who earned points in the cancelled 2020 season will have their points transferred over for the 2022 season. A full schedule of events has not been announced, but the European Championship is confirmed to take place in April 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
dbltap.com

Can Genesect be Shiny in Pokemon GO?

Some trainers may be a bit confused with Genesect's recent feature in Raids. Will it have the chance to be shiny in Pokemon GO?. Genesect has always been a strange case in the world of Pokemon. It combines several pre-existing elements in the franchise's lore to create something of a perfect storm regarding its origins and capabilities. As such, some trainers may find themselves wondering just what to expect from it. Recently, Niantic Labs announced it would be taking a spot on the five-star Raid roster in a brand new form.
VIDEO GAMES
futuregamereleases.com

Pokemon Go Odds of Getting Shiny Pokemon on Community Day Event

The Pokemon Go Community Day event is a one-of-a-kind event that every Trainer wants to participate in. This specific event is one of the most liked events in the mobile game, where Trainers have a chance to catch a highlighted Pokemon and its Shiny form during the six-hour time frame.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy