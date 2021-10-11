Pokemon Go Goes All Out for Halloween

Pokemon Go has a brand new Mythical Pokemon. Today, Pokemon Go rolls out its Secrets of the Jungle event, which celebrates the pending worldwide release of Pokemon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle. The event will feature increased spawn rates of several Pokemon who appear in the movie, including Oddish, Diglett, Nuzleaf, and Dwebble, as well as the reappearance of Explorer Hat Pikachu. However, the big draw of the event is a Special Research event that involves the Mythical Pokemon Zarude. Zarude is a Dark/Grass-type Pokemon that made its first appearance in Pokemon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle and is making its Pokemon Go debut as a part of the event.

