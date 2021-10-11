Indigenous Peoples of the Coastal Bend honor their holiday at city hall

Members of the non-profit organization, Indigenous Peoples of the Coastal Bend, gathered outside of city hall on Monday to welcome a reoccurring proclamation of the holiday celebrating their people.

“One thing to point out is that it’s the second Monday of October which is the other holiday that we won't mention. So, it’s kind of significant in the fact that that is in the proclamation,” says Love Sanchez, co-founder of the Indigenous peoples of the Coastal Bend.

Sanchez says they worked on the original proclamation back in 2019 when it was first recognized by city council. She says indigenous people are stewards of the land and one of their main goals today was to ensure their voices are heard.

She says, "the city council should start to listen to what we say. It's just a matter of listening and acknowledging. We're here, we have something to share. We know the land. We know the water. So it's time to listen."

They shared their advocacy for protection of the Coastal Bend's land and water through a Facebook Live as well.

They read their proclamation and a few members took the floor to speak over the importance of the day. Their speeches were promptly followed by music close to their culture.

Allies of the Indigenous Peoples of the Coastal Bend gathered as well to offer their support.

“It gives a chance to talk about what we've been doing in our city as far as protecting the land, protecting our water, preserving our culture. There’s so many elements to being a native,” says Sanchez.

