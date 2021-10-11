Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for McLean by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-11 18:10:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-11 18:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: McLean THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN MCLEAN COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 615 PM CDT The storms which prompted the warning will move out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with these thunderstorms. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for central Illinois.