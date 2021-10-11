CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mclean County, IL

Severe Weather Statement issued for McLean by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-11 17:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-11 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: McLean THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN MCLEAN COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 615 PM CDT The storms which prompted the warning will move out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with these thunderstorms. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for central Illinois.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Bill Clinton in hospital for non-COVID-related infection

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Bill Clinton is in a hospital in California being treated for a non-COVID-related infection, a spokesman said Thursday night. Spokesman Angel Ureña said Clinton was admitted to the University of California Irvine Medical Center on Tuesday evening. Ureña said Clinton “is on the mend, in...
POTUS
CBS News

John Deere workers strike

More than 10,000 John Deere workers are on strike after contract negotiations broke down. Charlie De Mar has more.
LABOR ISSUES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
City
Mclean, IL
County
Mclean County, IL
The Associated Press

Jan. 6 panel moves against Bannon, sets contempt vote

WASHINGTON (AP) — A congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection moved aggressively against close Trump adviser Steve Bannon on Thursday, swiftly scheduling a vote to recommend criminal contempt charges against the former White House aide after he defied a subpoena. The chairman of the special committee, Rep. Bennie...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Central Illinois#Tornado Watch#Thunderstorms

Comments / 0

Community Policy