Is the Corona Pandemic a Gateway to Global Surveillance?
For the first time in human history, digital surveillance technologies have allowed governments around the world to monitor almost everyone, almost everywhere, almost all the time. The public has largely accepted such measures as necessary in the fight against the Coronavirus. But are we right to passively accept the abandonment of our right to privacy – a fundamental human right – because we fear COVID-19 more? Regina Surber of the University of Zurich in Switzerland argues that it’s time to question the legitimacy of the anti-pandemic digital surveillance trend.goodmenproject.com
