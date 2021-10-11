CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Menomonie, WI

UW System interim president visits UW-Stout Monday

By Jimmie Kaska
WEAU-TV 13
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) - UW System interim president Tommy Thompson visited the UW-Stout campus Monday afternoon to celebrate the school’s progress in reaching its goal of a 70% vaccinate rate among students against COVID-19. The event also marked the kick-off of Homecoming week at UW-Stout. The Blue Devils’ football program plays Saturday, Oct. 16 against UW-Stevens Point. Thompson, who has visited other UW System campuses as they’ve reached the 70% benchmark, said the schools reaching their goal as part of the UW System’s “70 for 70″ campaign are allowing their students an opportunity to take responsibility for their health.

www.weau.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Bill Clinton in hospital for non-COVID-related infection

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Bill Clinton is in a hospital in California being treated for a non-COVID-related infection, a spokesman said Thursday night. Spokesman Angel Ureña said Clinton was admitted to the University of California Irvine Medical Center on Tuesday evening. Ureña said Clinton “is on the mend, in...
POTUS
CBS News

John Deere workers strike

More than 10,000 John Deere workers are on strike after contract negotiations broke down. Charlie De Mar has more.
LABOR ISSUES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Menomonie, WI
Menomonie, WI
Education
Local
Wisconsin Education
The Associated Press

Jan. 6 panel moves against Bannon, sets contempt vote

WASHINGTON (AP) — A congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection moved aggressively against close Trump adviser Steve Bannon on Thursday, swiftly scheduling a vote to recommend criminal contempt charges against the former White House aide after he defied a subpoena. The chairman of the special committee, Rep. Bennie...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tommy Thompson

Comments / 0

Community Policy