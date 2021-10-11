UW System interim president visits UW-Stout Monday

MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) - UW System interim president Tommy Thompson visited the UW-Stout campus Monday afternoon to celebrate the school’s progress in reaching its goal of a 70% vaccinate rate among students against COVID-19. The event also marked the kick-off of Homecoming week at UW-Stout. The Blue Devils’ football program plays Saturday, Oct. 16 against UW-Stevens Point. Thompson, who has visited other UW System campuses as they’ve reached the 70% benchmark, said the schools reaching their goal as part of the UW System’s “70 for 70″ campaign are allowing their students an opportunity to take responsibility for their health.