Drinks

Alcohol Shortage Starting To Impact Northland

By Ken Hayes
Sasquatch 92.1 FM
Sasquatch 92.1 FM
 3 days ago
The pandemic sure did a number on the global supply chain. There are so many factors to all of it. Production has slowed because of social distancing and shutdowns. Consumer demand has changed in so many cases causing an unpredictable market. The labor shortage we are facing now is causing issues in the supply chain. It's a very strange time, and many people have found themselves having a drink to cope. That now too is beginning to be a supply problem.

Sasquatch 92.1 FM

Sasquatch 92.1 FM

Duluth, MN
Sasquatch 92.1 has the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Duluth, Minnesota Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

