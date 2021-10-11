Crist touts justice reform for Florida, picks up key endorsement

[ST. PETERSBURG] — Today, Charlie Crist’s campaign announced that Miramar Mayor Wayne Messam has endorsed Charlie to be the Sunshine State’s next Governor. “The people of Florida need a unifier at the helm of our state, someone with the ability to unite folks from all walks of life and pave a path forward that empowers and uplifts Floridians, not tears them down — that person is Charlie Crist,” said Wayne Messam. “Charlie is a life-long public servant who has proven time and time again he will do right by Florida. Whether it’s voting restoration, Everglades preservation, or standing alongside our public school kids and teachers — Charlie knows the job and will be ready to get to work for us on day one. I’m proud to support my fellow Florida State alum, Charlie Crist, to be our next governor.”

