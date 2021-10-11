CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crist touts justice reform for Florida, picks up key endorsement

ORLANDO, Fla. — U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist unveiled his criminal justice platform and picked up what he believes will be a key endorsement in the region in his bid for the governor’s mansion. Crist, a former governor, also picked up the endorsement of Chris King, a 2018 gubernatorial candidate who...

Florida will not join other GOP-led states in auditing 2020 election

Florida does not plan to review the 2020 election, Gov. Ron DeSantis said Tuesday during an appearance in St. Pete Beach. “What we do in Florida is, there's a pre- and post-election audit that happens automatically,” DeSantis said. “So, that has happened. It passed with flying colors in terms of how that's going.”
Florida GOP leaders tout economy, while ‘uncertainty’ remains

Gov. Ron DeSantis highlighted a need for manufacturing and transportation workers Thursday as weekly unemployment claims in Florida continue to roll in at pre-pandemic levels. Meanwhile, Amy Baker, coordinator of the Legislature’s Office of Economic & Demographic Research, cautioned that risks remain, even as the state has seen better-than-expected tax revenues amid surging home sales and increased personal spending, fueled in part by federal Covid-19 stimulus packages.
Crist says he’d legalize marijuana and expunge records as Florida governor

As part of his platform focused on equality for Floridians of color, Charlie Crist announced Thursday that he would legalize marijuana and expunge criminal records for those arrested on misdemeanors or third-degree felonies related to the drug if he were elected governor next year. At the Florida Capitol in Tallahassee,...
Soares testifies at Assembly hearing, irks justice reformers

ALBANY — Albany County District Attorney David Soares called for cashless bail but also increased discretion for courts to weigh a person’s perceived dangerousness before releasing them during an Assembly committee hearing on gun violence Thursday. The debate, on a day that was intended to be a hearing about a...
‘Justice for All’ agenda unveiled by Charlie Crist

Gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist unveiled plans to reform criminal justice should he return to the governor’s mansion. He will focus on broader restoration of voting rights and focus on cutting down gun violence in a state plagued by mass shootings. The St. Petersburg Democrat released the first portions of his...
Miramar Mayor Wayne Messam Endorses Charlie Crist For Governor

[ST. PETERSBURG] — Today, Charlie Crist’s campaign announced that Miramar Mayor Wayne Messam has endorsed Charlie to be the Sunshine State’s next Governor. “The people of Florida need a unifier at the helm of our state, someone with the ability to unite folks from all walks of life and pave a path forward that empowers and uplifts Floridians, not tears them down — that person is Charlie Crist,” said Wayne Messam. “Charlie is a life-long public servant who has proven time and time again he will do right by Florida. Whether it’s voting restoration, Everglades preservation, or standing alongside our public school kids and teachers — Charlie knows the job and will be ready to get to work for us on day one. I’m proud to support my fellow Florida State alum, Charlie Crist, to be our next governor.”
Charlie Crist nabs latest endorsement from Chris King

King was Andrew Gillum's running mate in 2018. Former Democratic candidate for Lieutenant Governor Chris King is backing Charlie Crist in his 2022 run for Florida Governor. King, a Central Florida business leader and progressive activist, was 2018 gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum’s running mate in the General Election. He credited...
Florida Republicans call for audit of election results despite the fact that Trump won the state

Florida Republicans are calling for an audit of the 2020 election results despite Donald Trump winning the state over Joe Biden.The one-term president defeated his successor by more than 371,000 votes in securing the state’s electoral votes last November.Governor Ron DeSantis, a potential rival GOP presidential candidate to Mr Trump in 2024, says that Florida “did it right” in the 2020 election. But now he and other conservative lawmakers are being pushed by party members to carry an audit of the election.Last month, the Lake County Republican Party approved five resolutions to send to every Florida state lawmaker backing the...
Chris King Endorses Crist in “Breach-the-Wall” Election

Florida Rep. Charlie Crist (D) continues to gain support for his gubernatorial candidacy, and his most recent endorsement takes Floridians back to the 2018 midterm election. In 2018, the Democratic ticket saw Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum (D) and business leader and activist Chris King (D) team up to claim the Governor’s mansion.
Florida Was Right: The Federal Government Admits Governor DeSantis’ Decision to Put Seniors First Was the Correct Approach to Vaccine Distribution

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Today, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services released a report which validates Governor DeSantis’ Seniors First vaccination policy, declaring that “efforts to prioritize and vaccinate” those 65 and older “helped prevent hundreds of thousands of new COVID-19 infections and tens of thousands of deaths among seniors” and “directly correlate[s] to saving lives.”
Coalition created after Pulse massacre realigns to seek gun reforms in Florida

Quality Journalism for Critical Times A coalition created following the 2016 Orlando Pulse nightclub massacre is shifting gears to more directly fight for gun-safety legislation in Florida. Newly formed Prevent Gun Violence Florida announced this week it will advocate for a state ban on semi-automatic assault weapons and high-capacity magazines, for starters. State Rep. Carlos Guillermo-Smith, an Orlando Democrat, has […] The post Coalition created after Pulse massacre realigns to seek gun reforms in Florida appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Charlie Crist, An Evolving Candidate Placing Core Values Above Party, Running For Governor Of Florida

For updated global info & data on COVID-19, please click HERE. For updated global data & graphs on COVID-19, please click HERE. For COVID-19 cases and death counts in USA by state, please click HERE. For COVID-19 cases in Florida via Florida COVID Action, please click HERE. For COVID-19 cases in Florida, via Florida state government, please click HERE.
Criminal Justice Reform Panel Scores Legislative Wins

Twelve books stored in a Stanford University library — that’s what became of the last effort to dramatically revise California’s penal code. No passed legislation, no chaptered laws. Half a century later, Michael Romano, chair of the newly formed California Committee on Revision of the Penal Code, stacked the books...
By Not Supplying Justice Data, Florida Breaks the Law

This op-ed is originally published in Florida Politics. In 2016, the conservative James Madison Institute and libertarian Charles Koch Institute polled Floridians about their attitudes on the criminal justice system. A full 75% believed that prisons cost Florida taxpayers too much money; almost two-thirds felt too many nonviolent people were behind bars, and 72% agreed that reform was needed.
Perez Picks Up Endorsements from Congressional Hispanic Caucus

Just before National Hispanic American Heritage Month ends on Oct. 15, Democratic gubernatorial candidate Tom Perez announced endorsements from nine members of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus representing California, Arizona, Florida and Texas. The endorsements for the former Democratic National Committee Chair come from U.S. Sen. Alex Padilla (D-Calif.) and U.S....
Why Dems Clammed Up About Reforming a Racist Justice System

You probably didn’t hear that California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a package of eight policing reform bills last month, including accountability and transparency measures long sought by local justice reform activists. Or that Illinois ended cash bail in February as part of a set of reforms that also restructured the state’s pretrial detention system. Or that Oklahoma—a red state—is in the midst of an unexpectedly bipartisan conversation about reducing the number of people lost in its overflowing network of jails.
