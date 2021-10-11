Kroger KSR Game of the Week: Taylor County at Glasgow

When Lane Kiffin and the No. 13 Ole Miss Rebels travel to Knoxville, Tennessee this weekend, it’ll be a reuinion of sorts for Kiffin, the former Tennessee head coach. And when Ole Miss takes the field Saturday, it will be sporting a classic look against the Volunteers, as the Rebels look to beat Tennessee in far more decisive fashion than last week. Ole Miss hardly snuck past No. 13 Arkansas last week, as the Razorbacks scored a potential game-tying touchdown with no time left, but they decided to go for two and the win instead of the point-after and overtime. Arkansas failed to convert, and Ole Miss won the shootout, 52-51.

