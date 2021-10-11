Warren County supervisors debate size of board
QUEENSBURY — Warren County supervisors are still grappling with how to reconfigure the board to accommodate the growth of Queensbury’s population in the latest census. The current rules of the board state that each supervisor is entitled to represent up to 5,580 people. However, Queensbury’s population is now 29,169, which would mean adding a sixth supervisor. Queensbury currently has the town supervisor and four at-large supervisors.poststar.com
