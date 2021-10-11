Drew Curfew

BROWNWOOD, Texas — Parents are particular when it comes to how they raise their kids and when the city gets involved it's because of an outstanding reason. The city council of Brownwood discussed a possible curfew for juveniles in their city council meeting. The topic was brought forth by Councilman Willey Walker who has experience in law enforcement. Parents in the community shared their take on this possible curfew. Some parents supported it while others disliked the fact that the city wants to step in when it comes to their children. Rudolph Barnes a parent and local in Brownwood said, "Whether it should be a law or just to leave it like it is in the parents hands I believe that’s the way it should be versus trying to enforce a law on anyone else to each it’s own but I feel a lot more comfortable when my kids are at home at a certain time."

BROWNWOOD, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO