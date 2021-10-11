CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Law Enforcement

Drew Curfew

deltanews.tv
 3 days ago

A new curfew has been issued for juveniles in the City of Drew. The Drew Police Department has issued this curfew in response to all the recent shootings the city has been experiencing and the vast majority of those shooting involved minors. This curfew is 9 p-m from Monday to Sunday for all minors under the age of eighteen.

www.deltanews.tv

Comments / 0

Related
ktxs.com

Fisher County approves curfew for juveniles

FISHER COUNTY, Texas — Fisher County approved a curfew for juveniles this past Tuesday, October 12th during a commissioners court meeting, citing it is in the best interest of the public health, safety, and general welfare. Any juvenile under the age of 18 is not permitted to be out on...
FISHER COUNTY, TX
CBS DFW

Man Found Dead Under Loop 820 Bridge In Haltom City

HALTOM CITY (CBSDFW.COM) — It was just after 1:00 a.m. on October 13 when police in Haltom City received reports about a body underneath the Northeast Loop 820 bridge at Denton Highway and sent officers to investigate. After a man, walking by the golf course, found the body he asked another person to call 911 from a nearby apartment complex. When officers arrived they searched under the bridge and located an unresponsive male. Officials say the person appears to be in his early to mid-fifties. (credit: Tim Lavow/CBS 11 News) Once Haltom City Fire arrived at the scene the man was pronounced dead. Police say the man’s name will not be released until he has been positively identified and efforts have been made to notify his family. Police are asking that anyone who might have information regarding this investigation, please contact Haltom City police at 817-222-7000.
HALTOM CITY, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Terry Tyler
Paterson Times

Four Paterson businesses cited for violating business curfew

The police cracked down on businesses that were allegedly violating the midnight business curfew in designated high crime zones on Friday night, according to public safety director Jerry Speziale. Four businesses were issued citations. Montesino Barber Shop at 291 Market Street; El Cantaro Liquors at 416 Market Street; Power Mini...
PATERSON, NJ
shorebeat.com

Seaside Heights to Begin Enforcing Youth Curfew

Seaside Heights officials announced at a borough council meeting Wednesday that police officers would begin enforcing a youth curfew that has been on the books for some time but had never been implemented. The decision came after a number of incidents over the summer, alongside the borough’s continued effort to...
SEASIDE HEIGHTS, NJ
ktxs.com

Brownwood city council discussed possible curfew for juveniles

BROWNWOOD, Texas — Parents are particular when it comes to how they raise their kids and when the city gets involved it's because of an outstanding reason. The city council of Brownwood discussed a possible curfew for juveniles in their city council meeting. The topic was brought forth by Councilman Willey Walker who has experience in law enforcement. Parents in the community shared their take on this possible curfew. Some parents supported it while others disliked the fact that the city wants to step in when it comes to their children. Rudolph Barnes a parent and local in Brownwood said, "Whether it should be a law or just to leave it like it is in the parents hands I believe that’s the way it should be versus trying to enforce a law on anyone else to each it’s own but I feel a lot more comfortable when my kids are at home at a certain time."
BROWNWOOD, TX
deltanews.tv

Warrants issued for suspects

The Greenville Police Department has asked for the publics help locating three suspects. Warrants have been issued Romero Reynolds, Larry Woodard Sr. and Ashley Holdiness. Reynolds is suspected of grand larceny. Woodard is accused of statutory rape. And Holdiness is wanted on a charge of uttering forgery. If you have...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Curfew#Police#Juveniles
CBS Miami

Miami Police Trying To Determine If Three Shooting Scenes Are Connected

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami police are trying to determine if three shooting scenes early Tuesday morning are connected. Just before 6 a.m., police received a ShotSpotter alert about gunfire at NW 28TH Avenue and NW 17 Street. Police officers and crime scene investigators found several bullet casings in the middle of the road. Someone who lives nearby said he heard seven to 10 shots. Not far away, there’s a home with a bullet hole in the window. This may be from a stray bullet. No one was injured in the house. Not far away, near an adult club on South River Drive — another scene complete with an SUV with a bullet hole in the windshield. Police said two people were shot, one in the arm, the other was grazed. One went to Kendall Regional Medical Center, the other to Jackson Memorial Hospital.
MIAMI, FL
NEWS10 ABC

New details on Saturday shooting at The Lounge in Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)– The investigation into a fatal shooting that happened on Saturday at The Lounge on North Lake Avenue continues as new details are released. According to Albany Police, a group, including the victim— Alexander Bolton, walked from Central Avenue to North Lake Avenue where they then met another group. What started as an […]
ALBANY, NY
CBS Philly

25-Year-Old Reginald Barnes-Walton Killed In West Philadelphia Shooting, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police have identified the man killed in a West Philadelphia shooting on Monday. Police say 25-year-old Reginald Barnes-Walton, of Philadelphia, was shot on the 100 block of S. 45th Street Monday afternoon. He was shot once in the neck and shoulder and transported to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries. No arrest has been made.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Fox News

Louisiana state trooper who went public with brutality allegations has been terminated

A Louisiana state trooper found out he is being fired around one month after going public with allegations of brutality and racism against his fellow troopers. Carl Cavalier, 33, leaked internal State Police records about the death of Ronald Greene, a Black motorist who died following a 2019 encounter with troopers. Cavalier criticized the agency in a number of interviews.
LOUISIANA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Police: Man Who Officers Used Taser On During Arrest Dies After Medical Emergency

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police say the man who officers used a stun gun on to take into custody in Bloomfield has died after suffering a medical emergency. According to police, the theft suspect died Thursday morning at a local hospital. The male who was taken into custody during a theft in progress call in the 5100 block of Harriet St. on Oct.13, was pronounced deceased this morning.All inquiries regarding this investigation should be directed to the @AlleghenyCoPD. More here ➡️https://t.co/6fJNw97vEf pic.twitter.com/FEKHDYcS7F — Pittsburgh Police (@PghPolice) October 14, 2021 Additional information on the man will be released by the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Sacramento Bee

Northern California man responsible for family massacre to be sentenced, officials say

Shankar Hangud, the Roseville man responsible for murdering his wife and three children in 2019, is scheduled to be sentenced Nov. 10. The murders, which occurred two years ago Thursday, were a shock to the Roseville community. Hangud, 55, made national headlines after walking into the Mount Shasta Police Department, 230 miles north of Roseville, telling officers he had killed four people.
ROSEVILLE, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Roseville man who confessed to killing family to be sentenced Nov. 10

On Thursday, the Placer County District Attorney’s Office announced Shankar Nagappa Hangud’s sentencing date is scheduled at 8:30 a.m. Nov. 10 at the Placer County Superior Court. Two years ago, on Oct.14, 2019, Shankar Nagappa Hangud, age 55, was arrested for the deaths of his family members. After a Roseville...
PLACER COUNTY, CA
CBS Pittsburgh

2 Charged With Homicide In Connection To Deadly Shooting In Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Two people have been arrested and charged in connection to a deadly shooting in Pittsburgh’s Sheraden neighborhood. Pittsburgh Police say Jamil Malik Lee and Jahli Woods have been charged with criminal homicide and criminal conspiracy. Both are currently in the Allegheny County Jail. Detectives and the US Marshals Western Pennsylvania Fugitive Task Force have arrestedJamil Malik Lee, and Jahli Woods. They are charged with Criminal Homicide and Criminal Conspiracy.Both are currently in the Allegheny County Jail. https://t.co/tTtSllBmTK pic.twitter.com/nQdFZUKaT2 — Pittsburgh Police (@PghPolice) October 14, 2021 On April 9, a man was shot in the head on the 2700 block of Stafford Street. He was taken to a local hospital and pronounced dead.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WGN TV

Body found in basement of apartment building on West Side

CHICAGO — A body was discovered in the basement of an apartment building that was on fire on the city’s West Side, according to police. Police said firefighters found the body just before 12:30 a.m. Wednesday on the 5000 block of West Congress Parkway in the Austin neighborhood. No further...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy