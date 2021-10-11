CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

New Zealand September Electronic Retail Card Spending Gains 0.9%

By RTTNews
Business Insider
 3 days ago

(RTTNews) - The value of electronic retail card spending in New Zealand climbed a seasonally adjusted 0.9 percent on month in September, Statistics New Zealand said on Tuesday - following the 19.7 percent drop in August. Spending in the core retail industries was roughly unchanged. By spending category, the movements...

markets.businessinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
ElectronicsWeekly.com

New Yorker Electronics acquires Omni Pro Electronics

Pursuing a growth by acquisition strategy, New Yorker Electronics, has announced the acquisition of Texas-based electronic component distributor, Omni Pro Electronics. “The purchase of Omni Pro is an integral component of our aggressive acquisition plan,” said Barry Slivka, president of New Yorker Electronics. The company is actively identifying companies that fit its acquisition model, he added.
BUSINESS
Business Insider

Taiwan Semiconductor Earnings Reflects Problems with Supply Chain

Large financial companies are still monopolizing the earnings news. Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC), Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS), Citigroup (NYSE:C), and U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) all beat earnings and revenue expectations. The Financial sector has benefitted from rising interest rates. Despite the 10-year Treasury Yield (TNX) trading slightly lower before the open, rates may continue to rise as the Fed moves closer to tapering.
RETAIL
MarketWatch

Canopy Growth enters agreement to buy Wana Brands, with deal including cash payment of nearly $300 mln

The U.S.-listed shares of Canopy Growth Corp. rose 2.0% in prmarket trading Thursday, after the Canada-based cannabis company announced an agreement to buy Wana Brands, which the company says is the number one edibles brand in North America by market share. The deal will go into effect once THC becomes federally permissable in the U.S. The deal is structured as three separate option agreements, with Canopy making an upfront cash payment of $297.5 million as consideration for entering into the agreements. When the rights to acquire each Wana entity is exercised, Canopy will make a payment equal to 15% of the fair market value of such entity at the time the option is exercised. " Wana'sleadership position and ongoing expansion across the U.S. bolsters Canopy Growth's product, brand, and geographic exposure to the U.S. cannabis market upon federal permissibility," the companies said in a statement. Canopy's stock has tumbled 35.7% over the past three months, while the Cannabis ETF has dropped 22.1% and the S&P 500 has eased 0.2%.
BUSINESS
Business Insider

New Zealand Manufacturing Index Due On Friday

(RTTNews) - New Zealand will on Friday see September results for the Performance of Manufacturing Index from BusinessNZ, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity, In August, the PMI score was 40.1. Indonesia will release September numbers for imports, exports and trade balance. Imports are expected to surge 50...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Statistics New Zealand
Business Insider

Primoris Bags $115M In Energy/Renewables Segment Contracts

Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM) has secured seven heavy civil awards with a combined value of over $115 million. The projects were procured by the company's Energy/Renewables Segment and are located across the Southwest. The start dates begin as early as the fourth quarter of 2021 and end in the back...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Business Insider

Morgan Stanley, Cowen Maintain Ratings On This Airline After Q3 Results

Morgan Stanley analyst Ravi Shanker lowered Delta Air Lines, Inc (NYSE:DAL) price target to $62 (implying an upside of 50%) from $67 and maintained an Overweight rating on the shares after the company's Q3 results came in better than expected. The stock was impacted by fuel and cost headwind commentary...
ECONOMY
Zacks.com

How COVID Reshaped Retail Spending, Retailers & Goods Production

This is an excerpt from our most recent Economic Outlook report. To access the full PDF, please click here. To begin, there are ~4M retail establishments in the USA. Retail establishments come in a variety of forms, such as grocery stores, big box stores, restaurants and boutiques. Statista projects total...
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
New Zealand
Country
Australia
investing.com

New Zealand food prices rise in September

WELLINGTON, Oct 13 (Reuters) - New Zealand food prices rose 0.5 percent in September, data from Statistics New Zealand showed on Wednesday, while the index rose 4.0 percent from the same month last year. Food prices make up nearly 19 percent of the consumer price index. (wellington.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +6448027979) Australia open...
LIFESTYLE
Business Insider

Indonesia Retail Sales Fall In September

(RTTNews) - Indonesia retail sales decreased in September, results of a survey by Bank Indonesia showed on Monday. Retail sales fell 1.1 percent month-on-month in September, after a 2.1 percent growth in August. The latest growth was mainly due to increasing sales of spare parts and accessories, and food, beverages...
RETAIL
Tire Business

Automotive leads U.S. retail spending — SEMA study

DIAMOND BAR, Calif. — Automotive is the single biggest retail segment in the U.S., accounting for over $1.2 trillion in retail spending in 2020, according to new research from the Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA). That amount of spending equates to 20% of total U.S. retail spending of 6.2 trillion,...
RETAIL
eyeonhousing.org

Job Gains Slow Sharply in September

Job gains slowed for the second straight month amid the resurgence of COVID-19 cases. Total payroll employment rose by 194,000 in September and the unemployment rate dropped to 4.8%. For the coming months, job gains are expected to accelerate as COVID-19 cases began to subside. Despite the slowdown in total...
ECONOMY
yieldpro.com

Multifamily jobs markets see gains in September

The latest Employment Situation Report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics stated that both residential construction jobs and apartment operations jobs were up for the month. The BLS reported that employment increased by only 194,000 jobs in September, according to their survey of business establishments. This is second month in a row where the increase in employment fell well short of expectations. Economists had been expecting employment to increase by about 500,000 during the month. The establishment survey found that the number of employed persons is still 5.0 million below the pre-pandemic level.
REAL ESTATE
aba.com

ADP: 568,000 Jobs Gained in September

The non-farm private sector gained 568,000 jobs in September, according to the ADP National Employment Report. This follows a revised August increase of 340,000 jobs. Small businesses with fewer than 50 employees gained 63,000 jobs. Medium-sized businesses with 50-499 employees gained 115,000, while large businesses increased by 390,000 jobs. “The...
ECONOMY
Business Insider

New Zealand Rate Decision On Tap For Wednesday

(RTTNews) - The Reserve Bank of New Zealand will wrap up its monetary policy meeting on Wednesday and then announce its decision on interest rates, headlining a busy day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. The RBNZ is expected to hike its benchmark lending rate by 25 basis points, from 0.25 percent to 0.50 percent.
BUSINESS
The Motley Fool

Why Freshpet Gained 11% in September

Shares of Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) were moving higher last month, bucking the broader pullback in the market. It was a relatively quiet month for the fresh pet food maker, but an analyst upgrade and a bullish response to a presentation at a Jefferies conference were enough to lift the stock 11% according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
investing.com

Bitcoin-only investment fund debuts in New Zealand

New Zealand has launched its first retail-oriented Bitcoin investment fund. The product from Vault Digital Funds will provide investors in the country with a new fund called Vault International Bitcoin Fund. While commenting on the development, the co-Founder of Vault Digital Funds Janine Grainger explained that investors would have the...
CURRENCIES
Business Insider

Swiss Inflation Steady At 0.9% In September

(RTTNews) - Switzerland's consumer price inflation remained stable in September, data from the Federal Statistical Office showed on Monday. The consumer price index grew 0.9 percent year-on-year in September, same as seen in August. Economists had expected a 1.1 percent rise. On a monthly basis, consumer prices remained unchanged in...
BUSINESS
Fudzilla

New Zealand considers a shift to digital currency

New Zealand's central bank is exploring the possibility of issuing a digital currency, saying the benefits it would bring include its potential use as a monetary policy tool. The central bank cites "the declining use, acceptance and availability of cash in New Zealand, and emerging innovations in private money, also known as stablecoins".
AUSTRALIA
The Motley Fool

Why Matterport Stock Gained 17% in September

The company went public in July via a SPAC. Subscription revenue growth has been strong. Shares of Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR), whose platform enables the creation of digital twins of physical spaces, rose 17.4% in September, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. This pop is probably attributable simply to continued investor enthusiasm about the growth prospects of the company, which just went public in July via a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC).
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy