Obituaries

Obituary: Raymond H. Brown

By Smits Funeral Homes
thelansingjournal.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRaymond H. Brown, age 99, of Munster, IN, formerly of Crete, IL, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 10, 2021. Loving husband of the late Lois E. Brown, nee Nord. Devoted father of Gail (Rick) Badeusz, and Nancy (Rick) Townsend. Proud grandfather of Paul (Kathy) Jensen, Michele (Don) Niemeyer, Rachael (Andrew) Eriks, Oliver Ryan, and Emily (Ray Schenkel) Townsend; great-grandfather of 8. Brother-in-law of Carol (Jack) Fox, and the late Eileen Wiberg.

