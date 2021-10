When the pandemic forced businesses, including law firms and corporate legal departments, to look at work arrangements from a new perspective in 2020, there was no time for hesitation. If you wanted to remain viable, you needed to go all-out in ensuring your employees could continue to work. The typical response focused on setting up technology, security and processes for people to work from home. For the most part, leaders did a bang-up job of keeping the wheels turning. Most did not, however, have the luxury of thinking past the urgency of the moment to ruminate on the potential longer-term effects of this work-from-home experiment.

ECONOMY ・ 1 HOUR AGO