Skoda Fabia SE L 1.0 TSI 2021 UK review

Volkswagen Group is the master of cut and paste. Design something once and slot it into everything. Ah, the joys of economies of scale. It doesn't always work out, though. VW's latest infotainment software has ruined the lives of everyone who connects with it (or more aptly disconnects with it). Then there's its 1.4 TSI PHEV powertrain. Now, this isn't bad, by any means, but nor is it bristling with excitement. So inevitably statements including "lacking tenacity" and "you won't be having much fun" have crept into our reviews of the cars so equipped.

CARS ・ 6 DAYS AGO