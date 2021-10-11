Skoda Fabia SE L 1.0 TSI 2021 UK review
Fourth iteration of sensible supermini arrives in Britain in high-end specification. 'Surprising Skoda’ was for a long time the Czech manufacturer’s alliterative strapline, but in all honesty ‘sensible Skoda’ would have been more fitting. And that’s not meant as damning with faint praise because, over the decades, Skoda has carved an enviable and profitable niche delivering cars that appeal to the head over the heart, serving up greater space, more thoughtful touches and unrivalled value for money next to the competition.www.autocar.co.uk
Comments / 0