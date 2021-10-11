Idaho State Board of Medicine called to investigate Dr. Ryan Cole by medical leaders

The Canyon County Crop Walk is back this year in a hybrid way. You can participate in person, virtual or just make a donation to help end hunger. This just a simple walk this Sunday and it will help benefit several of the food pantries in the Canyon County area. You can register in advance or if you want to do this in person just show up at the College of Idaho by 2 pm with the walk starting at 2:30 pm. You can walk on your own with your family or just make a donation.

IDAHO STATE ・ 14 HOURS AGO