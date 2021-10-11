Idaho State Board of Medicine called to investigate Dr. Ryan Cole by medical leaders
BOISE, Idaho — Two of Idaho's leading medical experts are asking the Idaho Board of Medicine to investigate Dr. Ryan Cole. Central District Health (CDH) ratified the appointment of Cole to the district's Board of Health in September. Cole rose to prominence during the COVID-19 pandemic for his comments about the COVID-19 vaccine and advocacy for unproven treatments for the virus such as Ivermectin, an anti-parasite that is not approved for treating COVID-19.www.ktvb.com
