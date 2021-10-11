Corey L. Brummond, 48
Corey L. Brummond, 48, of Rock Spring, Georgia, formerly of Breckenridge, Minnesota, passed away Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, at the CHI Memorial Hospital in Chattanooga, Tennessee. A public visitation will take place from 5-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, at the Joseph Vertin & Sons Funeral Home. A celebration of life will start at 2 p.m. with visitation held an hour prior to the service and take place on Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, at the Wahpeton Armory on 2003 Fourth St. N, Wahpeton, ND, 58075.www.wahpetondailynews.com
Comments / 0