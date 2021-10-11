George Clooney remembers Donald Trump as 'this knucklehead' interested in 'chasing girls'

George Clooney, with wife Amal, admits that being 80, which he would reach in 20 years, is a real number. ddp/Geisler/Dave Bedrosian/Sipa

The Tender Bar, directed by George Clooney, is set in the 1970s and '80s, but the 60-year-old actor and filmmaker is plenty aware of the current state of affairs in the United States.

Clooney touched on President Joe Biden, former president Donald Trump and his own future in politics while visiting with BBC One's Andrew Marr on The Andrew Marr Show.

Marr asked about Biden's dwindling poll numbers, and Clooney isn't panicked about his friend's tenure in the White House so far.

"It's like taking a battered child and thinking everything's going to be OK his first day of school," the two-time Oscar winner responded. "There's a lot of things that have to be repaired. There's a lot of healing that has to happen, and it's gonna take time. Poll numbers come up and go down. I would expect them to come back up again. Donald Trump's numbers went up and down."

About Trump, by the way: "He's gonna be a factor for a while. It's so funny because, you know, he was just this knucklehead. I knew him before he was a president. He was just a guy who was chasing girls. Every time you went out, he'd come over and be like, 'What's the name of that girl?' That's all he was."

Clooney insisted that he has no plans to try his own hand at politics professionally "because I actually would like to have a nice life."

"I turned 60 this year, and I had a conversation with my wife [Amal]," he continued. "We were working a lot, as we both do, and I said, 'We have to think of these as the halcyon years.' If we have our health, which we do—knock on wood, for a minute—and I'm 60, and I can still play basketball and still do the things I love. But in 20 years, I'll be 80, and that's a real number. Doesn't matter how much you work out, doesn't matter what you eat, you're 80. And so, I said, 'We have to make sure we enjoy and live these years in the best possible way.'"

For now, the focus is on The Tender Bar. Adapted from J.R. Moehringer's memoir by the same name, the film chronicles Moehringer's coming of age in Long Island as he "seeks out father figures among the patrons at his uncle's bar." Uncle Charlie is portrayed by Ben Affleck.

Watch clips of Affleck and Clooney at the Tender Bar premiere below.