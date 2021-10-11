CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

George Clooney remembers Donald Trump as 'this knucklehead' interested in 'chasing girls'

By Megan Armstrong
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CAXZf_0cOBdMaP00
George Clooney, with wife Amal, admits that being 80, which he would reach in 20 years, is a real number. ddp/Geisler/Dave Bedrosian/Sipa

The Tender Bar, directed by George Clooney, is set in the 1970s and '80s, but the 60-year-old actor and filmmaker is plenty aware of the current state of affairs in the United States.

Clooney touched on President Joe Biden, former president Donald Trump and his own future in politics while visiting with BBC One's Andrew Marr on The Andrew Marr Show.

Marr asked about Biden's dwindling poll numbers, and Clooney isn't panicked about his friend's tenure in the White House so far.

"It's like taking a battered child and thinking everything's going to be OK his first day of school," the two-time Oscar winner responded. "There's a lot of things that have to be repaired. There's a lot of healing that has to happen, and it's gonna take time. Poll numbers come up and go down. I would expect them to come back up again. Donald Trump's numbers went up and down."

About Trump, by the way: "He's gonna be a factor for a while. It's so funny because, you know, he was just this knucklehead. I knew him before he was a president. He was just a guy who was chasing girls. Every time you went out, he'd come over and be like, 'What's the name of that girl?' That's all he was."

Clooney insisted that he has no plans to try his own hand at politics professionally "because I actually would like to have a nice life."

"I turned 60 this year, and I had a conversation with my wife [Amal]," he continued. "We were working a lot, as we both do, and I said, 'We have to think of these as the halcyon years.' If we have our health, which we do—knock on wood, for a minute—and I'm 60, and I can still play basketball and still do the things I love. But in 20 years, I'll be 80, and that's a real number. Doesn't matter how much you work out, doesn't matter what you eat, you're 80. And so, I said, 'We have to make sure we enjoy and live these years in the best possible way.'"

For now, the focus is on The Tender Bar. Adapted from J.R. Moehringer's memoir by the same name, the film chronicles Moehringer's coming of age in Long Island as he "seeks out father figures among the patrons at his uncle's bar." Uncle Charlie is portrayed by Ben Affleck.

Watch clips of Affleck and Clooney at the Tender Bar premiere below.

Read this on the web

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Karl-Anthony Towns weighs in on Kyrie Irving's decision to remain unvaccinated

Kyrie Irving attempted to clear the air on Wednesday night in a long-winded Instagram Live regarding his vaccination status. Because Irving refuses to get the COVID-19 vaccine while New York requires all pro athletes who practice or play indoors show proof of at least one vaccine shot, he cannot participate in Brooklyn Nets home games.
NBA
Yardbarker

MLB world reacts to Mike Shildt being fired as manager of Cardinals

Mike Shildt led the St. Louis Cardinals to a surprising 90-72 record this season only to see the team lose to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League wild-card game. To many, it was a successful season for St. Louis after it finished the truncated 2020 campaign with a 30-28 record.
MLB
Yardbarker

Yankees 3B coach Phil Nevin let go after costly Wild Card blunder

Phil Nevin made what could go down as the worst mistake of the 2021 MLB postseason, and it is one that may have cost him his job. The New York Yankees informed Nevin on Thursday that he will not return as their third base coach next season, according to Lindsey Adler of The Athletic. Nevin’s contract is set to expire, and many predicted that the Yankees would not renew it.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Affleck
Person
Joe Biden
Person
George Clooney
Person
Andrew Marr
Person
Donald Trump
Cleveland.com

Donald Trump, give up the idea of running for president in 2024. You will lose.

Dear Donald Trump, as you consider yet another run for office in 2024, please also consider that, by then, Trumpism will be dead (three years is an eternity in politics). Also, please recall that you lost the popular vote in 2016 (to an incredibly weak opponent) by nearly 3 million votes -- and by more than 7 million in 2020. The fact is, the majority of Americans have never wanted you as their president, ever.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Tender Bar#Bbc One#The Andrew Marr Show#The White House
femalefirst.co.uk

George Clooney is philosophical about ageing

George Clooney accepts his career has now moved into a different phase. George Clooney feels philosophical about growing old. The Hollywood star turned 60 in May and George accepts his career has moved into a new phase over recent years. He explained: "The only thing you can do that's dumb...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
White House
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

Things Get Tense on 'The View' as Caitlyn Jenner Guest Hosts

Tensions were high on The View Tuesday as guest host Caitlyn Jenner sparred with Sunny Hostin and Joy Behar over her ties to former President Donald Trump and the Republican Party. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, coming off of a failed run for California governor, argued that the Republican party was capable of attracting millennial and Gen Z voters by becoming "more inclusive to other people."
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Newsweek

Ted Cruz Slammed for Mocking Joe Biden 'Vacation' by Mentioning Cancun

Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) appeared to support a Republican attack on President Joe Biden's decision to go on vacation by bringing up his own controversy-hit Cancun trip. The firebrand Republican shared an official GOP tweet on Saturday that lashed out at President Biden for taking a weekend trip to Delaware for the Columbus Day weekend.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

22K+
Followers
29K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy