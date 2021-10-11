CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manteca, CA

Wind-Driven Fires Spring Up Across Northern California

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Firefighters in Northern California were on high alert Monday as high, dry winds posed a significant fire danger. On Monday afternoon, a fire broke out at the Islander Marina Mobile Home Park in the Manteca area. One burn victim has been transported via ambulance, multiple structures were involved and evacuations were ordered for the area, according to the Manteca Fire Department. The victim was flown to UC Davis Medical Center in critical condition.

