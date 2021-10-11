CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson, Police Chief Eddie Garcia Unveil Plan To Reduce Domestic Violence

 3 days ago
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Police Department’s Crime Reduction Plan has outlined a strategic effort to decrease violent criminal acts citywide.

But, missing from that plan was any directive for a growing category of violent offenses- domestic violence.

On Monday, Oct. 12, Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia, Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson and representatives from the city’s Domestic Violence Advisory Council, announced the Intimate Partner Domestic Violence Reduction Plan (IPDVP).

The plan cited Dallas’ 14% increase of domestic violence cases between 2019 and 2020.

The city’s murder case data, according to officials, shows 12% of homicides were Intimate Partner of family violence offenses.

The IPDVP will have a designated domestic violence unit with added detectives.

Chief Garcia said more detectives will handle domestic violence incidents, and DPD will resume police home visits for victims and offenders.

“We investigated nearly 13,000 cases of domestic violence in a one year time span. That’s a large number,” Domestic Violence DPD Commander Lt. Kylee Hawks said. “We are not going to tolerate domestic violence in our city, and if you perpetuate violence, we will use every tool imaginable to ensure you don’t harm our city,” Chief Garcia added.

Under the plan, police will also partner with the U.S. Attorney’s office to prosecute offenders on firearm charges, if warranted, and pair investigators with homicide detectives.

The Dallas Police Department will officially present the IPDVP to the city’s Public Safety Committee Tuesday morning.

Local domestic violence advocate groups praised the reduction initiative, saying more attention is needed on family violence.

Mimi Sterling, CEO of The Family Place, works with victims and offenders.

She said many families in North Texas have little idea how much intimate partner abuse continues.

“It is a stunning number, a debilitating number,” she said.

