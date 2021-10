Stay informed on what’s happening in your own backyard and subscribe today! Enter your email below to receive regular updates from the CI Morning Impact. Black Sugar Caffe is expected to open in Round Rock at 635 University Blvd., Ste. 100, on Oct. 14, according to owner Judy Lu. Previously, the new location had been expected to open Oct. 9. With locations in Georgetown and Cedar Park, the locally owned coffee chain is known for its espresso and Bijoux pastries. Most recently, the shop won the Texas Travel Award for Best Coffee Shop in Texas. www.blacksugarcaffe.com.

ROUND ROCK, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO