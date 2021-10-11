CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
N&N: Cleveland Guardians have money to spend

By Let's Go Tribe
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTeam President Chris Antonetti wanted everyone to know what was coming in 2021, and it was going to be depressing. At least, when the subject was money. “The reality of the finances in baseball for 2020 was the industry lost billions of dollars,” said Antonetti. “As a team, we lost tens of millions of dollars, more than we expected. So that puts us in a really difficult financial position that will take us years to recover from.”

