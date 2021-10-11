Confederated Tribes vote to give emergency funds to all Tribal government and enterprise employees.
The Confederated Tribes of Coos, Lower Umpqua and Siuslaw recently announced the Tribal Council met September 29 and voted unanimously to approve emergency COVID-19 assistance to all qualified current full and part time employees of CTCLUSI Tribal government and all tribal enterprises, this includes Three Rivers Casino Florence and Coos Bay, Ocean Dunes Golf Links and Blue Earth.theworldlink.com
