Congress & Courts

Ethics Committee seeks public comment: Can judges provide feedback to attorneys on courtroom performance?

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Supreme Court Committee on Judicial Ethics Opinions (CJEO) invites public comment on a draft formal opinion advising judges on ethical considerations when providing feedback to attorneys on their courtroom performance. In a draft advisory opinion posted on the committee’s website, the committee concludes that the Code of Judicial Ethics...

KHQ Right Now

Governor seeking public comment on 13th, 18th Judicial Judge applicants

HELENA, Mont. - Governor Greg Gianforte is seeking public comment on applicants to the 13th Judicial District (Yellowstone County) and the 18th Judicial District (Gallatin County) vacancies. Individuals can submit letters of support or other comments on the applicants through Saturday, Nov. 13 at 5 p.m. The following attorneys have...
bloomberglaw.com

California Judges Can Critique Lawyer Performance, Opinion Says

Caveats to avoid appearance of bias, review before resolution. California judges aren’t ethically prohibited from providing feedback to lawyers on their courtroom performance, a draft state Supreme Court Committee on Judicial Ethics Opinions advisory released Friday said. The Code of Judicial Ethics permits judges to comment when the attorney or...
vaco.org

Virginia Commission on Youth Seeks Public Comment on Draft Recommendations for “Crossover Youth” Information Sharing

The Commission on Youth is currently conducting a study on best practices for sharing of data and records regarding “crossover youth,” broadly defined as youth who have experienced maltreatment and also engaged in delinquency. This study was directed by legislation approved during the 2021 session that allows access to certain juvenile justice records by staff from the Department of Social Services or a local department, and the Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services or a local community services board, when local agencies have entered into a formal agreement with the Department of Juvenile Justice to provide coordinated services to the youth.
CBS Miami

Florida Supreme Court Rules Against Miami Traffic Ticket Service For Practicing Law Without Authorization

MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) — A South Florida company from Miami that offered services to fight traffic tickets was practicing law without authorization, The Florida Supreme Court ruled Thursday. The founder of TIKD, Christopher Riley, is not a lawyer. Rather he created an app and a website in which people could upload photos of their tickets and the company would then hire a lawyer to fight them. “As a nonlawyer, TIKD simply lacks the skill or training to ensure the quality of the legal services provided to the public through the licensed attorneys it contracts with, nor does it possess the ability to ensure compliance with the Rules of Professional Conduct,” the court wrote. TIKD is no longer a registered corporation in Florida. The state Division of Corporations revoked that status last month. TIKD’s website is down, its Twitter account has been suspended and its Facebook page hasn’t been updated since 2018. A number listed for Riley in previous corporate filings was disconnected. (© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
The Independent

Cousins who stormed US Capitol on 6 January get longer jail terms than prosecution asked for

A federal judge threw the book at a pair of cousins who pleaded guilty to entering the US Capitol on 6 January, sentencing them to jail time longer than what the prosecution recommended in return for their guilty plea.Prosecutors dropped more serious charges against Robert Bauer and Edward Hemenway as part of a deal to plead guilty to the misdemeanour of parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building.But instead of the 30 days in jail and $500 in fines recommended by the Department of Justice, the US District Judge Tanya Chutkan ordered the family rioters to 45 days...
CBS Pittsburgh

Attorney General Josh Shapiro Files Motion Seeking To Stop Subpoena For Pennsylvania Voters’ Information

By: KDKA-TV News Staff HARRISBURG (KDKA) — Attorney General Josh Shapiro has filed a motion calling on the Commonwealth Court to strike down a subpoena seeking Pennsylvania voters’ personal information. The subpoena is a part of some senators’ efforts to look into the 2020 Presidential Election, which they call an “election audit.” The subpoena was issued by State Senators Cris Dush and Jake Corman. The motion to stop the subpoena was filed on Thursday in Commonwealth Court. Shapiro alleges that Pennsylvania voters’ information would be “turn[ed] over to an unidentified third party” and that the subpoena would breach “basic security protocols.” Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
WTAJ

AG Shapiro: Senators subpoena to expose private voter information

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Attorney General Josh Shapiro Thursday filed a motion asking the Commonwealth Court to block a subpoena he says could compromise millions of Pennsylvania voters’ personal information. Shapiro says the subpoena issued by Senate Committee Senators Cris Dush and Jake Corman demands access to nine million residents’ personal information which the senators […]
Recorder

Greenfield School Committee considers revisions to public comment policy

GREENFIELD — Several residents spoke Wednesday night in support of proposed revisions to the School Committee’s policy for public comment, namely a change that expands comments allowed to focus beyond the scope of items on the agenda. Some other major revision changes include granting the chair the ability to extend...
KTLA

Judge blocks COVID vaccine mandate for California prison employees

A judge on Wednesday blocked an order due to take effect this week that required California prison employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Kern County Judge Bernard Barmann issued a temporary restraining order that prevents enforcement of the vaccination mandate for guards and peace officers represented by a powerful union while the court weighs a […]
Daily Montanan

Missouri gov wants to prosecute reporter who found Social Security numbers flaw on state website

On Tuesday, a reporter with the St. Louis Post-Dispatch alerted the state that Social Security numbers of school teachers and administrators were vulnerable to public exposure due to flaws on a website maintained by Missouri’s department of education. The newspaper agreed to hold off publishing any story while the department fixed the problem and protected […] The post Missouri gov wants to prosecute reporter who found Social Security numbers flaw on state website appeared first on Daily Montanan.
CBS Sacramento

Leader Of California Union SEIU Alma Hernandez Charged With Tax Fraud, Embezzlement

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The California attorney general filed criminal charges of embezzlement and tax evasion against the executive director of SEIU California, the largest state worker union. Labor leader Alma Hernandez resigned after she and her husband Jose Moscoso were named in the criminal complaint. Attorney General Rob Bonta’s office alleges the pair under-reported more than $1 million in income over the past six years, including $176,000 in 2016, $416,000 in 2017, and $666,000 in 2018. The complaint also alleges Hernandez unlawfully took political campaign money for personal use in 2014 and 2015. SEIU California issued a statement reading: “We are calling for a full...
KSBY News

San Luis Obispo County responds to DOJ investigation

San Luis Obispo County attorneys and Sheriff Ian Parkinson are responding to a recent U.S. Department of Justice investigation. The independent investigation was launched in 2018 after the deaths of several inmates. The findings, announced in August, stated, “The Justice Department concluded that there is reason to believe that the practices at the jail violate the Eighth and Fourteenth Amendments of the Constitution, as well as the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).”
cambridgema.gov

The Public Safety Committee

The Public Safety Committee will meet to hear from outside experts on specific details being considered by the HEART team to implement a public safety response. Public Comment for this meeting will be conducted virtually via Zoom. Follow the link below to sign up to speak (sign-up will be active 24 hours prior to the start time of each meeting).
