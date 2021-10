The Tel Aviv-based company was founded in 2014 by Jonathan Friedman and Ronen Yuval-Hoch as a simple bookmarklet tool to help consumers save and track products. Since then, Karma has launched browser extensions, along with iOS and Android apps. The company now employs nearly 60 people across Tel Aviv, Minsk, Belarus and the U.S., and has grown to include over 30,000 retail partners, such as Apple, Nordstrom, Farefetch, Target and Nike.

