Hello Kitty Cafe Truck makes its way back to Tucson
Do you love everything Hello Kitty themed? You're in luck, the Hello Kitty Cafe Truck is making its way back to Arizona!
After launching in 2014, the Hello Kitty Cafe Truck is making another appearance in Tucson on Oct. 23. The truck will also make an appearance in Gilbert this month and Glendale next month.
Hello Kitty fans will have the opportunity to get their hands on exclusive items and limited-edition collectibles, including a Hello Kitty Cafe Pink Heart T-Shirt; a Hello Kitty Cafe Rainbow Thermos; hand-decorated cookie sets; Enamel Pin Sets and Madeleine Cookie Sets. Additional best-selling items include Sprinkle Mugs and Giant Hello Kitty Cafe Chef Cookies.
Below include dates and locations of the truck:
- Gilbert: Saturday, 10/16 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at SanTan Village near American Eagle Outfitters
- Tucson: Next Saturday, 10/23 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at La Encantada in Restaurant Circle
- Glendale: Saturday, 11/6 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Arrowhead Towne Center near the AMC Theater
The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck accepts only credit or debit card payments only, no cash.
There will also be safety and sanitation efforts in place to ensure the health and safety of all guests.
