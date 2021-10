Jordan Russell compiled three goals to lead Weehawken to an 8-1 win over St. Mary (Ruth.) in Rutherford. Derek Arias was the second-leading scorer for Weehawken (5-3-1) with two goals while Jack Guerin logged one goal and three assists and Theodore Swanson as well as Joshua Tombe-Navarro made up the rest of the scoring in the victory. Swanson, Juan Lopez and Kenming Wu added one assist each as Fraymer Fernandez and Jasper Martin combined on the work in net for Weehawken.

WEEHAWKEN, NJ ・ 13 DAYS AGO