CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

Review: Visual and Visceral Nourishment at Bright and AiryPilsen Yards

By Karin McKie
Third Coast Review
Third Coast Review
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLight, airy, woody Pilsen Yards opened at 1163 W. 18th St. in January, an inviting rehab of the former Mediterranean-style Monnie Burke’s into a modern speakeasy. The façade is clean and colorful, and the red revolving door welcomes visitors to the 30-seat square wooden bar called The Alderman, surrounded by cozy booths. Out back is a charming 198-seat patio sheltered by high, clear panels to let in the light but not the elements.

thirdcoastreview.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
montereycountyweekly.com

Visuals 09.30.21

Gordon Dill’s love of painting began when he was a child, when he’d watch with fascination as his mother painted. Now, Dill is a painter in his own right and the featured artist for October at the Salinas Valley Art Gallery (218 Main St., Salinas). “I paint to satisfy my craving to create using watercolor and acrylics,” Dill said in a statement. “Becoming an artist has opened my eyes to my surroundings.” Dill paints landscapes with lively brush strokes, like this work featuring a view looking south along the Big Sur coast. He’ll host an opening reception on Friday, Oct. 1 from 5-8pm. [TCL]
SALINAS, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

‘The Blazing World’: Film Review

Here’s the thing about dreams. They’re almost always boring to think about unless they’re your own, or you’re a therapist who’s being paid to analyze them. Unfortunately, that hasn’t stopped Carlson Young from expanding her acclaimed 2018 short into this feature film, which the debuting filmmaker says was inspired by a recurring dream and the 17th century science fiction novel of the same name by Margaret Cavendish. Although The Blazing World boasts visual stylishness to spare, viewers will be hard-pressed to enjoy going down this cinematic rabbit hole. That’s not a random reference; the film, which Young also co-wrote (with Pierce...
MOVIES
dailybruin.com

Concert review: Lord Huron executes thrilling visuals, delivers dynamic performance

Lord Huron is worshipping the dead. In the indie rock band’s performance Thursday night, Hollywood Forever Cemetery was greeted by constant references to those who slumbered beneath its grounds. But for those listening on top of the grass, the concert was anything but a lullaby. Led by frontman Ben Schneider, the Los Angeles-based band transformed their repertoire of heart-filled serenades into an eclectic mix full of life.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Food & Drinks
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
Chicago, IL
Lifestyle
Local
Illinois Restaurants
Chicago, IL
Restaurants
Local
Illinois Food & Drinks
screenanarchy.com

New York 2021 Review: MEMORIA, Body Memories in Visual/Sonic Masterpiece

A long-awaited new feature film by Thai auteur Apichatpong Weersethakul, his first since Cemetery of Splendour in 2015, Memoria is a major departure from the rest of his filmography in many ways. It's the first feature shot outside his home country and not in his native language. The film takes...
MOVIES
Third Coast Review

Review: Isolation, Grief and (What Might Be) an Agent of God Create a Stylistic, Memorable Lamb

In a film I can only describe as the most A24 of all A24 movies, the Icelandic-set Lamb tells the story of an isolated sheep farm, where husband Ingvar (Hilmir Snær Guðnason) and wife Maria (Noomi Rapace, who learned Icelandic as a kid but has never used it in a film before now) live a regimented, isolated and fairly subdued life looking after their flock, planting a few crops, and occasionally overseeing the birth of lamb in their barn. One night, we hear strange sounds outside the barn that eventually make their way inside. Some people refer to this film as a horror movie, which I’m not sure I’m on board with, but it’s not without its tense and scary moments, including this one. We don’t see what makes the noise, but a few months later, a new lamb is born and something about it shocks and intrigues the farmers.
MOVIES
Third Coast Review

Chicago Arts and Culture, Curated

It may be your father’s pop art, but the work shown in the new exhibit at the Museum of Contemporary Art is still fresh and fun. The art that shocked the elite […]. It’s a ’20s Cocktail of Fun & Fashion in “Fallen Angels”. By Nancy S Bishop on December...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amy Winehouse
Person
Fiona Apple
Person
Khaled Hosseini
The Weekly Challenger

Visions needs Visuals

“The word of the Lord came to me say, Jeremiah, what do you see? And I said, I see a rod of an almond tree (Jeremiah 1:11).”. God communicates with us in various ways. Sometimes it’s in words, and other times it may be through pictures. A vision is a big picture. It is razor sharp and cuts through the images of lack, limitation, or impossibility. A vision shows you what God can do with, thru, and as you.
TAMPA, FL
Third Coast Review

Review: Filmmaking Duo Behind The Rescue Deliver Another Bold, Intense Documentary on Challenge, Triumph

Filmmaking (and life) partners Jimmy Chin and Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi have made three feature films together now: 2015’s Meru, a chronicle of Chin’s ascent of the titular mountain in the Himalayas; 2019’s Free Solo, which won them a (well-deserved) Oscar for Best Documentary; and now, The Rescue, a film that takes the pair from the sprawling, wide-open sides of the mountain into the claustrophobic, flooded underground caves beneath the earth. The film, a National Geographic production, recounts the 2018 incident when a Thai boys’ soccer team went exploring into a cave and ultimately got trapped when the water level inside rose beyond what they could traverse back to the opening and safety. Unlike their first two films, in which the pair had close ties to the subjects (or in the case of Meru, they were the actual subjects), there’s no discernible connection between Chin, Vasarhelyi and this story, except the fact that these two, with their experience in telling nearly unbelievable stories of unthinkable challenge and unimaginable triumph, are the perfect filmmakers to bring this story to life.
MOVIES
Third Coast Review

Review: Beautiful and Poignant Kena: Bridge of Spirits Surprises With Tight Combat

Kena: Bridge of Spirits is a third person action adventure game with some light role-playing game elements. In it, you play as the titular Kena, on a journey to a mountain shrine, on a mission to investigate what happened to the village that surrounded it. Kena carries a magical staff adorned with crystal that helps channel her energy into other crystals, which is used as a way to open doors and as a type of puzzle mechanic. Along the way Kena befriends Rot, little cute creatures that feed on the dead things of the forest to enact beneficial change. They sound gross, but they’re almost like Breath of the Wild’s Koroks, hiding in places just waiting to be found. These Rot are an integral part of gameplay, and can even help in combat, or work as Pikmin-like creatures that can move objects for you.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nourishment#Pilsen#Arts#Dj#Food Drink#Mexican#Pina Colada Ceviche
Third Coast Review

Review: Chicago-made Documentary The Road Up Highlights a Job Training Program That Builds Character

Documentary film is a unique art form, in that it aims to harness the power of another genre––narrative cinema––to convey objective truths. At its best, documentary is akin to great journalism as well: by using craft, research, reporting, and a patient eye, the documentarian can distill mountains of information into a portrait of society as it presently stands.
CHICAGO, IL
bubbleblabber.com

Review: Bright: Samurai Soul

Long ago, a world wrought with peril and constant war was finally freed by an all-encompassing dazzling light. A new era of peace reigns over the land until a young elf, Sonya, comes into the possession of a magical wand sheds light on the darkness of the world. Sonya enlists...
COMICS
montereycountyweekly.com

Visuals 10.07.21

Erin Hanson’s latest local landscape, titled “Carmel Ice Plants,” is now hanging in her namesake gallery (Erin Hanson Gallery, San Carlos Street between 5th and 6th, Carmel). “The gallery is artist-owned and shows Erin’s latest original oil landscapes and her new 3-D textured replicas,” says its director Miranda Register. Hanson has been active in arts since age 10, graduated from UC Berkeley and has another studio and gallery in Oregon. According to her website, she originated a style called “open impressionism.” [AP]
VISUAL ART
The Independent

Review: An idiosyncratic tribute for an idiosyncratic band

As a young man starting college, director Todd Haynes fell immediately for the Velvet Underground — the band which, musician Brian Eno famously said, didn’t sell many records, but everyone who bought one went and started a band.It sounds like the storyline of a great fictional music film: Amidst the flower-power hippie era, a rock band emerges from the New York avant-garde art scene with the opposite ethos, dressed in black with an outsider vibe, singing about drugs and seedy sex. This group of unlikely personalities and unwieldy talent collaborates with Andy Warhol on edgy shows that meld music, visual...
ROCK MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Paypal
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Third Coast Review

Dispatch: Chicago International Film Festival Kicks Off with Previews of Three Films Soon to Arrive in Theaters (and Streaming)

The Chicago International Film Festival returns this week—like really, truly returns!—with dozens of films and events that once again highlight the best in international cinema, emerging talent and homemade productions, too. This year’s event, October 13-24, happens in-person at venues across the city (downtown’s AMC River East; Lakeview’s Music Box Theatre; the Loop’s Gene Siskel Film Center; and more…) as well as virtually, films streaming again this year for viewing from home.
CHICAGO, IL
pittsburghmagazine.com

Restaurant Review: 40 North At Alphabet City

40 North at Alphabet City has the vibe of an old-school Greenwich Village, North Beach or London’s Shoreditch arts cafe. It’s the kind of place where a spur-of-the-moment, simple dinner turns into a festive occasion — because you and your pals decide another round and dessert is what your Wednesday night needs — and it’s a new destination for those of us who love to sit at the bar with a great novel as a companion for a light dinner.
PITTSBURGH, PA
ARTnews

The 10 Best Booths at Frieze London: From Boy-Band Personas to Audio-Visual Healing Environments and More

Frieze London, the British capital’s premier art fair, returned in-person on Wednesday after a pandemic-imposed break, and there was an air of excitement as people quaffed champagne and masks seemed to be optional. Many artists were present, some having crossed continents, adding to the sense of celebration. Several galleries reported brisk sales, with museums and private foundations snapping up Stephen Friedman’s entire solo booth dedicated to Deborah Roberts at prices between $125,000–$150,000 and blue-chip galleries Hauser & Wirth, David Zwirner, White Cube, Thaddaeus Ropac, and others also placing top-tier works with collectors and museums. While blue-chip galleries were out in force,...
LIFESTYLE
spoilerfreemoviesleuth.com

31 Days of Hell: Jigoku (1960) - Reviewed

Japanese film director Nobou Nakagawa, best known for his folk horror influenced Japanese thrillers made between the 1950s and 60s, had already built up a formidable oeuvre before arriving upon his gargantuan 1960s horror epic Jigoku aka Hell or The Sinners of Hell. Though arriving on the heels of such Japanese genre classics as the anthological Kwaidan and the erotic ghost story horror Onibaba, the film was unique at the time for being significantly more graphic in terms of blood and gore than any other Japanese horror film up to that point.
MOVIES
Third Coast Review

Third Coast Review

Chicago, IL
281
Followers
1K+
Post
17K+
Views
ABOUT

Third Coast Review is your source for Chicago arts, culture and news. From reviews and previews to recipes, events and breaking news, get it all at Third Coast Review

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy