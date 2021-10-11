CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Why The China Crackdown May Be Just The Push The DeFi Market Needs

By Best Owie
bitcoinist.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChina’s crackdown on crypto has had negative effects on the crypto space as a whole and decentralized finance (DeFi) has not been left out. The news of China’s crypto ban saw prices go down across the board, given that China has always been a big part of the crypto space.

bitcoinist.com

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Energy crisis? What experts are saying as world faces historic energy-price crunch

Prices of fossil fuels around the globe have been surging. Some commodity pros are referring to this current condition as an “energy crisis,” one that could have far-reaching implications for average Americans but also for energy policy as the U.S. --- and the rest of the world --- attempts to wean itself off crude oil and transition to renewable sources of power.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
bitcoinist.com

Horizon Revolutionizes DeFi Trading Through Decomposition of Yields

Horizon Finance has introduced a new stage of decentralized market evolution through the launch of the decentralized interest rate markets option to solve the issue of payment shortfalls. The launch comes after the project received a major injection of liquidity from leading investors. Horizon Finance is launching a decentralized interest...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Crackdown#The China Crackdown May#Defiance Capital#Bitcoin And Ethereum#Axie Infinity
yicaiglobal.com

No Need for China to Bail Out Entire Property Market, Economists Say

(Yicai Global) Oct. 14 -- China’s real estate market remains generally stable and resilient, and there is no need for a general bailout, economists and real estate experts told Yicai Global, at a time when some leading developers are facing cash shortages and the market has cooled. The experts interviewed...
REAL ESTATE
bitcoinist.com

How The U.S. Took The Leading Position In Bitcoin Mining From China

Latest data shows the leading global Bitcoin hashrate now resides in the US as a result of China’s crackdowns on mining. US Leads In Bitcoin Hashrate, Kazakhstan And Russia Follow After. As per a report from the University of Cambridge, the US is now leading the global BTC hashrate, with...
MARKETS
AFP

Asian deer's comeback marks rare China conservation success

An Asian deer's comeback from the brink of extinction marks a rare success for China's conservation efforts, which have long faced criticism for focusing on only a handful of flagship species. Pere David's deer were on the verge of disappearing towards the end of the 19th century, threatened by hunting for their meat and a loss of wetland habitat. But after an extraordinary tale of survival -- which involved being smuggled to Europe and hidden from wartime bombing raids, before finally returning to China -- its population has grown to several thousand. The comeback is a "remarkable tale of sheer luck and dedication of a small group of conservationists in China and abroad," said Zhou Jinfeng, whose NGO helped bring the creatures back from Europe.
PETS
Street.Com

United States Overtakes China in Bitcoin Mining

The Bitcoin mining crackdown has obviously slowed the practice in the country, but mining in China has been so dominant over the years that it seemed unimaginable that another country would begin to produce a majority of the hashrate. Learn how smart money is playing the crypto game. Subscribe to...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Ethereum
Country
China
TheConversationAU

Will the Evergrande crisis doom China's grandiose, big-spending football dreams?

A well-known Chinese idiom asks, “Can the eggs remain unbroken if the nest is destroyed?” (覆巢之下安有完卵). This saying implies that in a great disaster, no one escapes unscathed. The question is quite pertinent for the ailing Evergrande Group – the second-largest property developer in China – and the ripple effects of its financial troubles for China’s grand ambitions in the sport of football. Evergrande is owner of the football (soccer) team Guangzhou Evergrande FC, by far the most successful club in China. As such, the company and Chinese football have become intertwined – both financially and politically – and will...
SPORTS
StreetInsider.com

U.S. becomes largest bitcoin mining centre after China crackdown

HONG KONG (Reuters) -The United States has overtaken China to account for the largest share of the world's bitcoin mining, data published on Wednesday by Britain's Cambridge Centre for Alternative Finance showed. The figures demonstrate the impact of a crackdown on bitcoin trading and mining launched by China's State Council,...
MARKETS
CoinTelegraph

US dominates global Bitcoin hash rate distribution after China crackdown

Following sweeping crackdowns by China against Bitcoin mining activity, the United States has now emerged as the leading nation in terms of hash rate. According to the Cambridge Bitcoin Electricity Consumption Index (CBECI), Bitcoin (BTC) miners in the U.S. account for 35.4% of the total global BTC mining hash rate distribution.
MARKETS
Forbes

Why The Current Down Market Is Just Temporary

The stock market lately is sagging, after a long bull run, in particular springing off the pandemic-induced slide early last year. Numerous worries are to blame, with the new Covid variant high on the list. But there’s a case to be made that the current market distress—stocks fell the first two days this week, part of the ongoing trend—is temporary. Making that case and explaining it are Nicholas Atkeson and Andrew Houghton, the founders of Delta Investment Management in San Francisco:
STOCKS
bitcoinist.com

Bitcoin Mining Metrics Continue To Spike In Most Profitable Year Ever

The Bitcoin mining sector has seen some major ups and downs in 2021. Cast out from China, a former hub for this activity until very recently, the network’s hashrate dropped it’s yearly low and has been recovering ever since. Related Reading | Bitcoin FOMO: On-Chain Data Suggests Big Accumulation Going...
MARKETS
bitcoinist.com

“Significant Uptick” In Bitcoin Spot Buying Volume Suggests Sustainable Rise

Data shows the latest rise in Bitcoin’s price is accompanied by a significant uptick in the trading volume. This could suggest that the current uptrend may be sustainable. As per this week’s Arcane Research report, the BTC trading volume is climbing up fast this month after a relatively slow last few days of September.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy