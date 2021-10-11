Why The China Crackdown May Be Just The Push The DeFi Market Needs

An Asian deer's comeback from the brink of extinction marks a rare success for China's conservation efforts, which have long faced criticism for focusing on only a handful of flagship species. Pere David's deer were on the verge of disappearing towards the end of the 19th century, threatened by hunting for their meat and a loss of wetland habitat. But after an extraordinary tale of survival -- which involved being smuggled to Europe and hidden from wartime bombing raids, before finally returning to China -- its population has grown to several thousand. The comeback is a "remarkable tale of sheer luck and dedication of a small group of conservationists in China and abroad," said Zhou Jinfeng, whose NGO helped bring the creatures back from Europe.

