In Las Vegas came the good reaction of Francesco Molinari, who climbed from 99 / a to 17 / a position, with a total of 134 (70 64, -8) strokes, in the second round of the Shirners Children's Open. In Nevada, in the third tournament of the Pga Tour 2021-2022, with a bogey free trial closed in 64 (-7) and supported by 7 birdies (of which three consecutive at holes 16, 17 and 18), the Piedmontese recovered 82 positions and, in the middle of the race, he is six shots from the top occupied by the South Korean Sungiae Im and the American Chad Ramey, new leaders with 128 (-14).

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 4 DAYS AGO