CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nevada State

2 historic 1952 diesel locomotives headed back home to Ely, Nevada

By The Associated Press
8 News Now
8 News Now
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yJ5sJ_0cOBZTIk00

RENO, Nev. — Two historic locomotives that were part of the pioneering shift from steam-powered to diesel-electric trains in the mid-1900s are coming back to their home in a northeast Nevada railyard.

Built in 1951, Locomotive 201 is the last survivor among 38 experimental models manufactured by the American Locomotive Company.

It is scheduled to be loaded onto a truck Nov. 2 at the Northwest Railway Museum in Snoqualmie, Washington bound for Ely.

Details are pending for the return of Locomotive 401 from Delta, Utah.

It was the first special duty model General Motors built in 1952.

Nevada Northern Railway President Mark Bassett says both are “one-of-a-kind locomotives.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
Ely, NV
Traffic
State
Washington State
Ely, NV
Cars
City
Reno, NV
Local
Nevada Traffic
City
Ely, NV
Nevada State
Nevada Cars
State
Utah State
8 News Now

Cashless gambling comes to table games at Boyd’s Aliante casino

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Table game players are getting a look at cashless gambling as Boyd Gaming tests out its new Boyd Pay Wallet at its Aliante casino. Aristocrat Gaming and Boyd have launched a field test at Aliante Casino Hotel and Spa in partnership with Genesis Gaming. Blackjack, roulette, pai gow, Texas Hold ‘Em and High Card Flush are all part of the field test. Craps is not included in the test at this point.
GAMBLING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Locomotive 201#Nevada Northern Railway
8 News Now

8 News Now

1K+
Followers
577
Post
343K+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy